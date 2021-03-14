Name: Charla Chambers
Age: 27
Title: Executive Director of A Step Together
Business name and address: A Step Together, P.O. Box 691033, Killeen, TX 76549
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: Relief and resources to foster youth and foster Families.
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: I actually just recently got into business ownership when I started this organization almost a year ago. As soon as I started planning out A Step Together, I already knew it would be bass out of Killeen.
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: I started A Step Together because I wanted to give back to the community that gave back to me. Being a former foster kid here in Bell County really opened my eyes to all the gaps between the welfare system and the foster community. It motivated me to try and change that. I wanted to change the way other children experienced their foster care journey and make a positive impact any way I could.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer:
- Free family portraits
- Free hair clinics
- Community Resources — food, clothing, toiletries, ect.
- Birthday Boxes for kids in foster care
- Foster Alumni program to build family like bonds for aged out foster youth.
- Journey Bag — duffel bags for kids to keep their belongings in when they are removed from their homes.
- Supply drives
- Mentoring
- Community events
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: Coronavirus has unfortunately put a halt on several of our planned community events and minimized the amount of used clothing and toy donations that we can receive. Although it has taught us the importance of sticking together to continue helping one another through these tough times, even from a distance.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: We are here to serve the foster community. Our goal is to impact the lives of youth and help them remain positive and joyous throughout their journey in foster care. We are here not only to spread awareness but also get the community involved in impacting as many youth in our community as possible. Whether they are foster kids or not, every child deserves to know they are wanted and loved unconditionally.
