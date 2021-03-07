Name: Bubba Rinehart
Age: 40
Title: Owner
Business name and address: Centex Plumbing Services in Copperas Cove
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: We provide plumbing services to the central Texas area.
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: We have been in business almost two years. My family and I were raised in this area and we love it.
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: I decided to start my own business after 20 years of working for another company. I felt I had learned all I needed to learn and was confident I could go out on my own and earn a better living for myself and my family.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: We provide any and all plumbing services you may need, from water heater changes, leaky faucets and sewer back ups, to new construction. We can do it all.
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: We have been truly blessed through all this because no matter what is going on, people still need plumbing services.We have had to take extra precautions due to the virus like bleaching all machines and tools frequently, spraying things down constantly with Lysol, ordering gloves and masks for our workers and making sure when we get home we take extra measures to not get our families sick from being out all day.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: Centex Plumbing Services provides free estimates. We focus on quality, not quantity and strive to give the fairest prices we can. 20 years experience, Experience you can count on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.