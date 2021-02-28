Local plumbers and plumbing businesses have been incredibly busy over the last week or so because of increased call volumes after the recent harsh winter weather.
Plumbers in Killeen and surrounding areas have all had hundreds of calls over the last week from residents who are experiencing a variety of plumbing issues from frozen pipes to broken water heaters.
Thayne Bright, one of the owners of Cooper and Bright Plumbing, based out of Harker Heights, explained how busy he has been.
“We’re mostly a new-construction company, so we’re really really busy on the new construction part, and after the thaw-out, we got up to 100 calls and I said to stop, that we couldn’t take anymore calls,” Bright said.
He added that he has received thousands of calls but has been able to respond to some in order to keep up with his everyday new-construction work.
“We took about 100 calls and I got 20 crews and each one would take two calls each day before they went to their new-construction job site,” he said.
Bright also explained how he is trying to help people in the community out while keeping up with his regular work.
“We were already a month out on our new construction, but we’re doing what we can do to help people out,” Bright said. “If we get a call where people don’t have hot water and they have children, we put that one at the top of the list.”
Bubba Rinehart, the owner of Cen-Tex Plumbing Services, based out of Copperas Cove, also said that his call volume has skyrocketed.
“We basically went from being busy to overwhelmed. I can’t schedule anybody in right now. I’ve got a list of calls from different cities and I’m just going down the list,” Rinehart said. “I’ve had probably well over 200 calls from different houses, different properties over the last week.”
Both Bright and Rinehart explained the kind of calls and damage they have seen and heard since the harsh weather.
“Our most common calls are about the sprinkler systems; we had to turn off a bunch of people’s sprinklers and will try to fix them in the spring,” Bright said.
He also said that water heaters are breaking pretty often.
“When the water main gets cold and the water coming into the house is so cold, the water heaters are not used to it and they are busting pretty often,” he said.
Rinehart said that copper lines and pipes bursting have been his most frequent calls.
Rinehart added that he won’t be able to get back to normal business levels until at least two to four weeks from now and it may be much longer.
Bright said he will likely not get back to some kind of “normal” until the summer, June or July.
