There are some people who are angry, very angry. It’s all because they thought they were investing in a splash of summer fun but instead found themselves investing in attorneys’ fees to file lawsuits.
“It’s been a nightmare,” said Michelle Armstrong of Copperas Cove, who with her husband, Keith Reiss, purchased an above-ground pool in 2020 from Texas Cool Pools, which is based in Killeen.
“We have three kids who are 15, 13 and 10 years old, and Dean Park (Texas Cool Pools owner) would promise to have the pool finished by their birthdays and we’d plan a pool party and then have to cancel it.”
She said that she paid $15,000, her deck was torn down to make space for the pool and the pool was left leaning up against her house.
The owner of Texas Cool Pools admits he has faced some challenges in recent years but he told the Herald that he stands by his work.
“Generally, we’ll break our back to help people but sometimes people just don’t want help,” Park told the Herald on Friday. “I think that COVID-19 has just sent people over the edge. We’re still putting in pools for customers and by and large they’re happy. Certainly, we have some people who are disappointed.”
Customer: ‘(He) just doesn’t care’
Armstrong said that a group of six ex-customers has hired attorneys in order to sue Texas Cool Pools. Three of those lawsuits already have been filed.
“He’s already been sued multiple times,” she said. “I have a neighbor who lost $38,000, her entire life savings, so this is really affecting people’s lives. Texas Cool Pools came out, dug a hole and then never came back. How does somebody stay in business like this?”
Armstrong said that she hired a new contractor.
“$9,000, of that bid was just to fix what Texas Cool Pools did or did not do,” she said.
Other customers have told the Herald about similar incidents.
Michelle Russell of Temple sued Texas Cool Pools in small claims court and won.
“We have three kids, 9, 12, 14, and they’ve been waiting for a pool for a year and they walk outside and crickets are having more fun than we are,” Russell told the Herald in an email. “That’s what irritates us the most: I bet he’s swimming in his pool. Not only do we not have a pool, we can’t do anything with the kids, but Dean (Park) just doesn’t care.”
Texas Cool Pools owner stands by his work
Dean Park said the pool industry has been impacted by the same economic forces affecting other industries.
“You used to be able to get a house in 4 to 6 months, but now you’re lucky to get it in 12 because they’re waiting on materials and dealing with exorbitant costs; the pool business is no different,” he said. “We work on three or four jobs at a time, and we take them in the order in which they come in but sometimes people get bent out of shape when theirs isn’t first.”
He has made a few changes since starting the company four years ago.
“I used to tell people when I thought we’d be finished, but I can’t do that anymore because of the supply chains,” Park said. “Our contracts have become a lot more specific because of the experiences we’ve had over the past couple of years.”
Park said that in cases such as the Russell’s, the customer wanted a change to the contract without an adjustment on the cost.
“They wanted it moved to a different location, and I said that I’d do that but that I wouldn’t do it for free,” he said. “I decided I wasn’t going to take any abuse from this woman, so I didn’t go back after that.”
Park said that Russell sued him in Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke’s court.
“(Cooke) didn’t even look at the contract because he’d already made up his mind,” he said. “I’ll be voting against him next time he’s running.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.