Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 54F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 54F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.