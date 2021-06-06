The number of total permits purchased to build single-family homes in Killeen reached a seven-year high in 2020 at 888 permits.
In 2013, the last time the number of permits was higher, the total number of permits was 896.
Overall, the total number of single-family home permits in Killeen since 1980 has been an interesting ride.
Beginning in 1980, there were only 88 total permits but quickly that number increased year over year before reaching a high in 1986 of 922 before a decline began year over year again to only 88 in 1990 and 176 in 1991.
After that decrease, numbers of permits stayed between about 600 and 900 annually before reaching another high of 1,123 in 2002.
In response to these numbers, Killeen developer Jim Wright of Jim Wright Company, said the significant increase in 2020 can be attributed to the exorbitant market increases in the Austin and Round Rock areas.
“The pricing in Austin finally got so far out of sight. You can’t buy a reasonably sized house without spending $350,000 and you can come to Killeen and get the same house in the $200,000 to $250,000 range,” Wright said.
However, Wright thinks this increase in permits will go down this year for two reasons — the significant increase in the cost of materials and the approval of impact fees by the Killeen City Council.
According to Wright, the impact fees will add an extra $1,500 to the cost of a house that the developer will pass on to the buyer. He said he feels that this increase will push developers away from Killeen.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who is also an owner-broker of Home Vets Realty in Killeen, also shared his thoughts on why the number of permits went up so much in 2020.
“I know that demand is there but it surprises me only because I haven’t seen as many subdivision plots.
We are basically eating up the plots that we have already approved. We’re eating up all these permits in subdivisions but eventually they’re gonna run dry,” Segarra said.
He added that the majority of the 888 homes are probably still under construction even though many of them have already been bought.
One of the reasons the houses have been bought but not constructed is that it takes significantly longer to get the necessary materials, according to Segarra.
“Normally you can get a house built in 3 to 6 months and now you are closer to a year or later to build the same house,” he said.
Brandi Stokes with Cameo Homes in Killeen, said the lack of resale homes on the market has played a part in the increased number of new-home permits.
“There is very little on the market as far as resale homes and we have an influx of people moving to the area and the new home permits will help support that influx,” Stokes said.
She also said that the nationwide shift to lots of people working from home is one of the reasons the housing market has gone up over the last year-plus.
“Nationwide, a lot of people went from working in an office to working from home, so people that were living downtown in apartments they are no longer constricted to that apartment because of its proximity to their work and they are able to move into a home with a better cost of living,” she said.
Another frequent housing development in the Killeen area is the multifamily housing unit.
That unit can be described as a townhouse, a duplex, a place for three or more families or five or more families. Since 1996, there have been 3,225 total multifamily buildings built.
The highest individual year was 2002, when 301 buildings were constructed, according to data on the city of Killeen website. The lowest year other than the current year was 2010, when there were only 33 built.
