The military presence in Killeen has an impact on the rates at which homes are rented out compared to being occupied by their primary owner, studies show.
StarPointe Realty has managed rental properties in Bell County, and across the Central Texas area since 2009. While the greater metropolitan area spans from Belton and Harker Heights to Copperas Cove and Lampasas, the rental market is heavily influenced by the military presence at Fort Hood in Killeen, according to CJ Rogers, owner and operator of StarPointe Realty.
“We are heavily dependent on military and military contractors in this area,” Rogers said. “Military and military related make up about 80 percent of our market.”
Overall, Fort Hood has provided a strong base for the real estate market in Killeen, Rogers said, which has had a positive effect on the rental market.
While homeownership has been on the rise since 2016, research and analysis from Roofstock suggests it could be surging during COVID-19. The national homeownership rate remains below peak levels and out of reach for many Americans, the study states.
Home ownership surging
Prior to the pandemic, approximately 36% of households in the U.S. were renter-occupied and 64% were owner-occupied, but in certain areas renters significantly outnumber homeowners, the study shows.
“Prospective home buyers face many challenges, including a lack of inventory and rising prices, which is keeping homeownership rates low in certain areas,” according to study findings. “Many older homeowners don’t want to move, which limits available options for first-time buyers.”
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows about 60% of current homeowners bought their home in 2009 or earlier and haven’t moved since. By contrast, about half of current renters moved into their current residence in 2017 or later.
The analysis found that in Killeen, 45.0% of all homes are owner-occupied while renters occupy the other 55.0%. Owner-occupied households in Killeen report a median household income of $69,021, compared to just $36,004 for renters, the Roofstock study states.
Nationwide, homeownership is at 64.1 percent with almost 79 million owner-occupied homes and a few more than 44 million occupied by renters.
Their full study is published online at: https://learn.roofstock.com/blog/lowest-homeownership-rates
Military presence a factor
Military presence is the dominant factor across all of Killeen’s residential real estate, according to Michael DeHart of the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors.
“This is also true for Harker Heights and Copperas Cove,” DeHart said. “However, there are other factors, or segments that are starting to increase their effect on local real estate.”
Reportedly, more soldiers are stationed here at any one time than anywhere else, DeHart said, and many buy a home in the area.
“Some keep that home even after they are transferred somewhere else,” DeHart said. “Many will hire a property management firm to rent the home on behalf of the soldier or owner. This provides the tenant an affordable home and the soldier or owner a second source of income.”
Younger soldiers may rent
Younger soldiers of all ranks often choose to rent versus buy, when they are stationed somewhere away from their original home, DeHart said.
“This could be related to income level, debt level, or just not being ready to commit to buying a home,” DeHart said. “This often changes as they grow older and begin families.”
DeHart said soldiers frequently retire in the area as well, often moving back into a home they bought earlier in their career.
“The major reason given is in the proximity to Fort Hood and access to the services there, as well as the low cost of living in this area,” DeHart said. “They may have purchased that home 10 or 20 years earlier and it may be paid for or nearly so.”
In addition to military influence, the cost of living in Texas, and Central Texas, attracts a lot of people from other states, DeHart said.
Unique factors locally
The Killeen metropolitan area is difficult to compare to the national scene because of many unique factors, according to Deborah Beene of Cloud Realestate.
“While we have had the fantastic real estate season during this past year due to the lowering of interest rates and interest in investing in housing, Killeen does in fact remain a high renter-dominated market and most likely will remain so,” Beene said. “Of course, the military is certainly a strong factor in high renter numbers for our area.”
Military personnel can be hesitant to purchase a home because of the uncertainty in how long they will be in the area, or because they have recently purchased in another area and are not ready to purchase again, Beene said.
With most military individuals stationed in the area for three to five years, there isn’t enough time to acquire enough equity to affordably and successfully sell them when they leave the area, according to Dayna Reider, a property manager at John Reider Properties II.
“For this reason, many will choose to put their homes in the rental pool,” Reider said.
VA eligibility is flexible
Additionally, military individuals are able to use their full VA eligibility on more than one home — as long as they have eligibility, Reider said.
“Therefore, retaining a home as a rental is an affordable way to venture into the investment property investment world,” Reider said. “Home sales prices in the area over the past 20 years have been in the perfect price range to be affordable as rentals within the BAH limits offered to Fort Hood soldiers. This makes the decision to live off post rather than on post affordable and closer to the BAH limits.”
Several years ago Fort Hood did a study that showed that the number of single family homes on Fort Hood — especially in 3- to 4-bedroom homes —was inadequate when Fort Hood was close to full troop strength, Reider said.
“As Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights grew, it was a natural solution to the shortage of houses on Fort Hood for homes in the surrounding cities to be brought into the rental pool,” Reider said. “In years since, some military — for a variety of reasons to include quality, affordability, spouses access to employment, schools, location — have found that they prefer to live off base rather than on.”
Rental market strong
Within the last 20 years, as these communities have grown and off-post occupancy rates have stayed above 90%, military individuals are increasingly comfortable with purchasing a home in the area, knowing that the rental market will support the home if they are unable to sell and need to put the home in the rental market, Reider said.
However, some service members lack the credit to purchase or do not want to take on the responsibility of home ownership, Beene said.
“The military also brings in a relatively young, and often single population to our area,” Beene said. “With that comes a young person’s mindset of rent being the thing to do rather than purchasing a home.”
The local market has also been heavily saturated with new tenants from surrounding larger metro areas such as Waco and Austin, Beene said.
“Tenants in these areas have found themselves unable to keep up with rental pricing in these areas, and although they are still working in these cities, they have chose to live in our area due to cost of living — mainly rent,” Beene said. “Our nighttime population is growing due to these new type of residents.”
Local tenant base different
Compared to his business in the Austin area, Bell County operates much differently, Rogers said. The rental rates are entirely different, averaging about $2,000 a month in the Austin area, compared to about $1,100 monthly in the Killeen area.
“We have a whole different tenant base there,” Rogers said. “We really have no military influence to speak of in Austin down to San Marcos.”
Rogers said the Austin area has more business professionals and education personnel.
As a property owner himself, Rogers said real estate seems to be a pretty solid investment.
“You can see it, touch it — a lot of people shy away from other types of investments because they are less tangible--you can’t see them every day and they are harder to understand,” Rogers
said. “I like real estate because it’s fairly simple and straightforward.”
Homes seen as investment
Rogers said military families frequently purchase homes as an investment knowing they will only live in the area for two or three years.
“It’s a very stable rental market,” Rogers said. “At the very least, they’re going to break even.”
Even if a resident hasn’t lived in the house long enough to build enough equity for a profitable sale, they may be able to rent it out until their equity grows.
The strength of Killeen’s rental market is largely due to the number of active duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, according to Scott Shine, with Shine Residential Management.
“While purchasing a home is, in many cases, more affordable than renting — especially given the current record low interest rates — many active-duty soldiers and their families choose to rent due to the uncertainty in their length of assignment at Fort Hood,” Shine said. “Provisions of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) allow for an easy out of a lease agreement for active-duty soldiers when they receive PCS orders to another installation which gives many families peace of mind that they will be able to easily transition to the new assignment.”
Families relocating
Additionally, Shine Residential Management is increasingly working with families who are relocating to Central Texas from other states due to the State of Texas’ low overall tax burden, strong economy and good climate, Shine said.
“Many of these families choose to rent for 6 months to a year while they explore the area and decide where they want to live long-term,” Shine said. “This is helping to fuel the demand for rental properties.”
Finding a professional and competent rental management company is vital for most homeowners who relocate out of state, Rogers said.
“There is no separation, in my opinion, from Fort Hood to the Killeen area —it’s one and the same,” Rogers said. “Everything here is determined in the rental market by troop movement and basic allowance for housing.”
Without troop movement, the market slows down, and basic allowance for housing provides a containment on rental rate increases, he said.
No wild market swings
“On the other side of it, we don’t have the wild swings that other markets and other economies would have,” Rogers said. “Ours is a little more steady in investing in real estate.”
StarPointe Realty provides full service, from marketing the property to potential renters and showing the homes themselves so they can address areas of concern, to quarterly inspections with photographs of the interior and exterior of the property shared with the homeowners through a private portal for peace of mind, Rogers said.
“Wherever you are in the world, you get a snapshot of your property and any issues that may arise,” Rogers said. “My personal rental properties, I don’t manage them outside our company. I let the company manage them because I know that we have all the best policies in place.”
Rental hotline offered
StarPointe’s rental hotline is available 24 hours a day, and appointments to view properties can be made online at any time of the day or night, Rogers said.
“But we don’t just hand out keys to our properties or leave them in lock boxes--we show them ourselves,” Rogers said. “We’re in the home with the prospective tenants, so we know what they’re saying or thinking about your home and we’re able to address these issues quickly.”
During the pandemic, in-person showings converted to FaceTime and Google Live showings, but StarPointe agents continued to be present during all home viewings, Rogers said.
“We were walking through the home and showing people on video exactly what they were looking at,” Rogers said. “Being able to answer their questions as we showed them. We never missed a beat because we took some steps to make sure we were personally showing these homes.”
Overall, entry level home prices are difficult to find and the shortage of inventory has taken a toll on byers who have found themselves in bidding wars and long home searches, Beene said.
“Many have had to put their purchases on hold until our market catches up a bit,” Beene said. “There is definitely a need for lower cost homes to purchase--inventory is a huge issue.”
Property managers across the nation are finding the trend toward renting is not limited to the Bell County market, Beene said. “Millennials, GEN Z and beyond are trending toward the desire to have less stress, responsibility and worry,” Beene said. “How they perceive homeownership and more free time, high end amenities and perks while someone else takes care of it all is what they want. All in all, I am grateful that we are able to have options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.