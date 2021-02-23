A local resident said he has seen price gouging on cases of bottled water at two stores in Killeen.
Clint Watts, who lives between Killeen and Florence, was shopping in Killeen Tuesday when he said he noticed cases of bottled water selling for $35 and $40.
“I think it’s outrageous that people are taking advantage of us when we are in a desperate situation — I think the attorney general should hold them accountable,” Watts said.
He said he saw a soldier pay $35 for a case of water at one conveniences store in Killeen Tuesday.
“I can’t believe they’re taking advantage of our soldiers like that,” Watts said.
The Herald could not verify the price gouging. Neither store Watts mentioned had cases of water listed for sale when a Herald reporter visited them later on Tuesday.
Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said KPD has not received any reports of price gouging.
Cases of water bottles usually sell for less than $10.
Such price spikes are illegal under Texas law, which prohibits selling fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials or other necessities “at an exorbitant or excessive price” during a state or federal disaster declaration, according to a story from the Associated Press on Thursday.
Any local residents that notice price gouging can send photos showing the product and the price via email to news@kdhnews.com. Please also include date, time and location of the purchase.
