With the consolidation of the Killeen-Harker Heights Horny Toad Harley-Davidson store into the Temple location, there is only one franchise store in Killeen or Harker Heights for residents to buy brand new motorcycles.
The final day of business for the dealership in Harker Heights was Feb. 27 and the first day of business with everything in Temple was on March 1.
George Lee, the owner of the Temple Horny Toad location, outlined some of the reasons for the consolidation of the two stores during a phone interview on Wednesday.
“A big part of it was real estate and taxes. The city of Harker Heights had raised our taxes four- or five-fold in the last few years,” Lee said. “That dealership is on 2.2 acres and it was bound in all ways and there wasn’t enough land for me to add to that building to accommodate the business there.”
The dealership in Heights was not big enough for the company to expand and it was too expensive to buy land and experience a raise in taxes.
“The taxes would have been enormous if we bought more land and built there,” Lee said.
He also went into detail on the improvement of business since the consolidation of the two stores in Temple.
“Business is booming. We’re up 20% in sales over both places combined,” Lee said.
He added that he now has double the inventory of new and used bikes in one location as well as double the staff in sales people.
“The most difficult part is sales people,” he said. “It’s better and more efficient if I’ve got eight sales people at one location as opposed to four at each location.”
He also said that the store’s training academy — which takes those that are not licensed to drive motorcycles, teaching them and getting them licensed — can teach double the number of people at once in the Temple store from six to 12. He added that most of the people who complete the training course buy a bike.
At the one-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee said his business has been very successful since it began.
“It’s actually been really good for us. People are doing more things that they can do outdoors and by themselves, and just about all recreational vehicles are selling like crazy,” Lee said.
Along with the recent consolidation of the two Harley-Davidson locations, the Killeen Power Sports store — another large-scale dealership that sold new and used motorcycles — is no longer in operation. The location is currently being turned into a Bubba’s 33 restaurant.
The business was around for 36 years prior to closing its doors.
The only remaining franchise store in the area is Texas Motor Sports, which is located next door to the old Harley dealership off Central Texas Expressway.
The president of the company, Perk Bearden, spoke on the impact on his business from the Harley store leaving.
“Their business will affect us very little because the Harley crowd and the metric crowd tend to run different routes,” Bearden said.
His store sells Kawasaki, Yamaha and CFMoto motorcycles which, according to Bearden, tend to be sold to younger riders, while Harley bikes tend to be more geared toward an older audience.
Bearden said his store has been there for 48 years and nothing has affected his business more in that time than the last year of COVID-19.
“Everyone wants to be outdoors, our dirt bike sales ... are probably up 300% or 400% right now,” he said. He added that the manufacturers of the motorcycles and the other recreational vehicles he sells are struggling to keep up with how quickly they are being bought by consumers.
