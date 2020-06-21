After seeing so many unsettling facts and responses surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, one Copperas Cove resident was especially touched by a considerate gesture from the owner of the Chick-fil-A where she works.
Iyonna Kinard, 23, said her boss pulled her aside after her shift on Friday, June 5, and asked her how she was doing emotionally and psychologically in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.
“It was pretty upsetting to watch what was going on and how like, it had to take everybody in the world to actually stand up to help this man get what we needed and to show people that racism is still alive and to bring everybody together and help change the world,” Kinard said. “The store owner, Stephen Kennedy, sat me down and asked me how the George Floyd murder affected the world and how it affected us minorities in a different way, and how he could help us feel safe at work.”
The Copperas Cove native said the work environment at the restaurant she works at has always felt safe and welcoming.
“I feel like we all love each other, we all just come together as a team,” Kinard said. “The environment that he has us in is a safe environment. I have no problems with people even outside my race, we all come together and work together as a team at the end of the day.”
Kinard described Kennedy’s demeanor as sincere and compassionate.
“I was kind of shocked because I didn’t think it would come up in a business like that,” Kinard said. “But I was really moved by him asking us. I felt like he really cares about what is going on in our lives and he cares about our employees and he wanted to make us feel safe at work.”
Kennedy had made plans to speak with all minority workers after their shifts, Kinard said.
Racism cannot be tolerated in the workplace, according to Dan Cathy, the chairman and CEO of Chick-fil-A. A controverted view of race which presents itself in both overt and subtle ways is always destructive, he said.
“Our hearts are breaking for our black team members, operators and staff, and all those in the black community who are suffering and who have suffered for too long because of racism,” Cathy said. “At Chick-fil-A, we know we have a role in moving all of us forward.”
Cathy pledged the company will be intentional about listening, and specifically building bridges to spread care and hope.
“It’s a time that we must love our neighbors more than we have ever done before, with greater empathy than ever before,” he said.
In a LinkedIn profile post, Cathy urged the wealthy and privileged in America to use their power, status and influence on behalf of suffering minorities in America.
“The most dangerous person in the world is a person with no hope,” Cathy said. “Let’s open the door to dialogue and healing. Let’s be moved to action. Let’s join together to build a world that reflects God’s love for all of us.”
In his post, he outlined four steps for using influence to ignite change, starting with instilling values of love and justice in children, being responsible business owners attentive to the capitalists needs of society, paying attention to include all communities in the rise of prosperity and hope and having intentional, difficult conversations with coworkers and a curiosity to understand the needs of others.
“A lot of people don’t want to engage in hard conversations because they’re afraid they’ll say something wrong,” Cathy said. “A dialogue is better than no conversation at all.”
But Cathy isn’t all about fruitless discussion. According to his LinkedIn post, he began steps a few years ago to address the most distressed ZIP code in George — right next door to the prosperity of downtown Atlanta.
“I was committed to use my own power and influence with policy makers and friends to turn their attention to the inequities happening in our local community,” Cathy said.
Together, local leaders bolstered financial investments in the redevelopment of the west side of Atlanta-— the historic home of Dr. Martin Luther King, Cathy said.
“We have opened a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the shadows of Morehouse College,” Cathy said. “The store is led by owner-operator Quincy Springs — a black Army veteran.”
Also, Cathy said Chick-fil-A has invested in Morehouse College, Community health clinics; the At-Promise Center, which serves at-risk young people; the Hollis Innovation Stem Academy and housing through Habitat for Humanity.
“Additionally, we host a gathering every other Friday on the west side to pray and intentionally plan the equitable re-development and renaissance of that community,” Cathy said. “It is one of the most diversely represented and action-oriented gatherings in town.”
Starbucks is another business making intentional steps to address race relations and implicit bias, according to spokesperson Bailey Adkins.
On May 29, more than 8,000 stores closed across the country so 175,000 employees to attend training on race, implicit bias and the company’s commitment to inclusion and equity, Adkins said.
More recently, 2,000 Starbucks partners and their family members joined a conversation about the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, as well as many other instances of racial injustices that have shaken the country, Adkins said.
Additionally Starbucks has taken specific steps toward a positive contribution to the issue of race relations including donating $1 million in neighborhood grants to promote racial equity and create more inclusive communities, sparked conversations in a safe space for addressing difficult topics, and provided resources for partners to help educate employees on bias and foster empathy, the spokesperson said.
These sorts of conversations can help bring empathy and healing, as well as address blind-spots in race relations, according to TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of the NAACP.
“I would strongly encourage businesses, corporations and organizations to be open to having uncomfortable conversations with their employees or team members as well as with civic organizations,” Driver-Moultrie said. “Honest communication is the first step, then empathy. Be open and just listen.”
Driver-Moultrie noted that many steer clear of race relations talk because of fear, or not wanting to deal with the issue.
“The more we know, ask, and educate ourselves on the various races, cultures and backgrounds of all, the better the opportunity presents itself for us to heal, forgive and embrace each other,” she said.
Kinard agreed: Love and understanding toward others is the key to a better future in race relations in America.
“I think we should continue to love each other — even if that next person is racist,” Kinard said. “Tell them to have a good day, be positive. Maybe one day they can open their eyes and see not all minorities are bad and we can come together and all work together and love each other at the end of the day.”
Erin Eskew is a Herald correspondent.
