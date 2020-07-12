With the increasing trend toward regulations and official mandates requiring individuals to wear facemasks in public and when unable to socially distance, local retail stores — and dry cleaners have been making them available for purchase.
Kim Thomas, a co-owner and the seamstress at Eastgate Cleaners in Killeen, said they first began offering facemasks to customers toward the beginning of the coronavirus closings and quarantines.
“I saw a lady covering her mouth with her hand when I was looking to buy one for myself, but I couldn’t find them anywhere,” Thomas recalled. “I watched on the TV and heard the medical personnel were short on masks at the hospitals and wondered what I could do to help them and my business — and that’s how I got started.”
Now, Thomas sells between 10 and 15 masks a day, she said. Not only does she serve her local customer base all over Bell County, she has had mail order requests from Austin as well.
“Also, customers order masks to send to their families in the United States,” Thomas said. “The sales help to pay bills and keep the business open.”
Thomas makes masks by hand at the dry cleaners shop at 808 N. Fort Hood St., but she also works on them at home, she said. Her masks are double layered — some with a pocket for a filter insert, she said, but all of them are washable.
Most soldiers prefer to purchase solid black or OCP print, but Thomas said the flowers and colorful prints are popular among her female customers.
“Football teams and superheroes are popular for the guys and boys,” Thomas said. “Princess and Frozen II for girls.”
Eastgate Cleaners sells masks for $10 for adult sizes and $6 for children, she said.
Thomas said she also makes specialty masks for customers with letters and designs embroidered on them.
Jasper Cleaners at 508 W. Jasper Drive in Killeen has also become a popular place to purchase face masks, according to the owner Won Schneider. She said when she first started making masks, she sold about 100 daily, but now the average daily sales are closer to 50 masks.
Old Navy, located at 201 East Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights sold out of their facemasks the same day they were stocked last Wednesday, according to a sales clerk.
Due to high demand, the Old Navy website — which advertises multi-packs of breathable, washable cotton face masks in both kids and adult sizes for pre-order — says they cannot currently be ordered for pickup at the Harker Heights store.
With local clothing retailers selling out masks within hours of stocking the shelves, the demand for local cleaners’ hand-made masks continues to increase.
“We’re a dry cleaner, not a big company,” Schneider said. “Customers mostly buy. We cannot make that much. We make them; we cut everything ourselves.”
Schneider said she began making cotton-based masks on site using patterns she found on YouTube and selling them about a month ago.
“When we first started, we gave them away for free—but we couldn’t afford to keep getting the fabric,” Schneider said. “That’s why we started to charge.”
Schneider said in a time when her dry cleaning business was running slowly, supplying her customers with masks has become a helpful source of revenue, as well.
“We have a lot of different styles, kids, babies, adults, with all different pictures,” Schneider said. “We have Disney characters, Mickey and Minnie, white, black, ones with flowers.”
But Schneider agreed, her military customers gravitate toward solid colors primarily in black or beige. The designs and Disney prints are more popular among the women and children, she said.
Kids masks go for $3 and adult masks range from $4 to $5, she said. For an additional $1 charge, Schneider said, she can add additional elastic to expand their largest adult size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.