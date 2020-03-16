As the coronavirus continues to become a growing concern nationally and locally, shoppers have been rushing to local grocery stores for products they need.
Some stores have experienced shortages in products.
“We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials,” according to a statement by H-E-B on its website. “Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress. In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented limits on certain items because we know limits will help protect the supply chain in Texas. While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, please rest assured knowing that we’re maintaining close contact with our suppliers and our Partners are working around-the-clock to keep our shelves stocked. We encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.”
H-E-B announced on Friday that all store hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.
Nerrissia Kemp-Murray was shopping at the Walmart at 1400 Lowes Blvd. in Killeen on Monday and she did not have any issues with finding products or waiting in line.
“The wait was pretty good, when the line got crowded, they opened another line,” Kemp-Murray said. “All the items I was looking for were there.”
Kemp-Murray said she has not had any problems with stores because she does not wait until the last minute to buy products for an emergency like this.
Jennie Green was shopping at the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road and said she did not have a long wait but some of the products she was looking for were not available.
“It was like a normal crowd in there but there was like no rice, no potatoes, I didn’t even look at toilet paper, no paper plates but the rest of the stuff was OK,” Green said. “It’s depleted but not gone.”
