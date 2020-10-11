Akasha’s Treasures, located at 1408 Edgefield Street in Killeen, sells all sorts of things from herbs, herbal teas, bath products and even spices for everyday use.
“I opened my business in this area in 2006,” said owner Charletha Johns. “The location I have now has been open for eight years and before that I was doing it for a year and a half over on Clear Creek (Road). I have actually been doing this type of business since the 90s when I lived in Colorado.”
Johns said the idea to open the store in the area was from when she used to be an Family Readiness Group leader and one of her volunteers had asked her how to make candles.
“Her husband actually did websites and I went back in business,” she said. “At my store we sell 250 herbs, we make over two dozen different herbal teas it’s like homeopathic medicine. We don’t tell anyone to stop taking medication but we do have alternatives. My prices range from 10 cents to $1,500 dollars.”
Johns said she also sells all-natural oils and a complete line of all natural bath products.”
“I sell candles and decorative gifts,” she said. “They are all made right here. I also make my own seasonings and since it is fresh they are only on the shelves for maybe a week or two whereas at the stores they might be there for years. I do grow some of my own herbs here and some I get from a supplier in Iowa.”
Some of the store’s biggest sellers are healing herbs, Johns said.
“Graviola Soursop, Moringa and Maca where you can make it into a tea or food which I’ve done,” she said. “We also have herbs like Marjoram, Thyme and Acai.”
Johns said her business currently has five employees at the store.
“We explain our products,” she said, “We don’t practice black magic nor do we believe in it and we don’t practice it at all. I also have a online business where I give to suppliers for their business and ship around the world. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but when it gets darker we will close at 6:30 p.m. Saturday we are open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.”
For more information visit Akasha’s Treasures on Facebook or visit akashastreasures.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.