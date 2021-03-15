Local UPS stores tackle uptick in deliveries with growing driver fleet

The pandemic slowed down many people’s lives due to social distancing and work-from-home orders. For postal and delivery companies though, COVID-19 caused a different trend.
With the growing demand for COVID-19 vaccines and the e-commerce sector soaring like never before, the delivery sector is among the busiest these days.
“We are working hard to satisfy the needs of the public,” said UPS spokesperson Dan McMackin. “We are delivering essential items; things people need to live their lives and run their businesses. We are delivering medicine and meal kits and so much more.”
COVID-19 has massively accelerated the growth of e-commerce. According to data from the U.S. Commerce Department, consumers spent $199.44 billion online with U.S. retailers during the third quarter of 2020. This equaled an uptick of 37.1% from $145.47 billion for the same quarter the prior year.
Nearly $1 in every $5 spent by consumers in Q3 came from online orders.
The ordered goods need to be delivered, which also led to a considerable spike in UPS deliveries.
To meet the growing demand, UPS responded with personnel changes and started to grow their driver fleet significantly.
“We have hired additional personnel since the pandemic began,” McMackin said. “Nationally, during the second quarter of last year, we hired an additional 40,000 people, during a time period that is normally flat for hiring.”
Although UPS could meet the demand with necessary personnel changes, a regular workday is still busy for routine drivers.
“A regular day for a UPS delivery driver begins with them disinfecting their vehicle before doing a safety check on all mechanical items,” he said. “Safety is the most important aspect of a driver’s day. We have more than 10,000 Circle of Honor drivers globally who have driven for 25 years or more without an avoidable accident.”
Besides keeping vehicles and work equipment sanitized, UPS also instituted “touchless” delivery regimen with no need for signatures to keep customers and staff safe.
“Most drivers begin their day delivering to businesses on their route, saving residential deliveries for later in the day, as businesses need certain shipments to be able to run their enterprises,” McMackin said. “After delivering most of their business stops, drivers make pick-ups. That process of delivering in the morning and picking up in the afternoon is how our network functions all over the world - first, we empty the truck, and then we fill it back up. It’s the most sustainable way to run a network, saving fuel and keeping our carbon footprint small.”
How many packages individual drivers deliver daily varies.
“Some drivers who deliver in rural areas might only deliver 75 packages a day,” McMackin said. “Drivers in denser urban areas can deliver 150 packages a day.”
According to company information, UPS delivers about 20 million packages a day globally. In the U.S., the deliveries equal about 6.5% of the Gross Domestic Product every day.
While the pandemic might end in the future, McMackin sees e-commerce as a trend that will continue to grow.
“The ease of ordering online and having items delivered offers tremendous convenience, and the pandemic has highlighted how helpful and vital our people are,” he said.
