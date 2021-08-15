Recent reports show severe cases of COVID-19 among children are less common than older age groups — but pediatric hospitalizations as a result of the virus are on the rise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Urgent care centers across the United States are frequently on the front lines of defense as individuals begin experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Even before the start of the school year, Elms Creek Family and Urgent Care Clinic medical personnel report the numbers of infected individuals they have seen are going up, according Phyllis Mitchell, office manager of the Killeen clilnic.
“We’re busy constantly, testing daily,” Mitchell said. “Entire families are getting sick — a mother and four-to-five babies. Not all are COVID positive, but a large percentage are.”
In one day, Mitchell said, more than 10 children tested positive at Elms Creek Family and Urgent Care Clinic, located at 3816 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite E.
“And that’s just the ones I hear about,” Mitchell said. “With no mask mandates, that number will increase.”
SignatureCare Emergency Center, with a location at 800 W. Central Texas Expressway, has remained busy — especially with cases of the virus on the rise.
SignatureCare facilities operate across the country, with three locations in Central Texas, in South Austin, Pflugerville and Killeen.
“Life these days — it’s a little disheartening,” said Dr. Ruby Rose, one of the physicians for the Central Texas Signature Care facilities. “We were so close to being out of this COVID world, but it feels like we’re almost right back where we started. We could have done better.”
Rose said vaccination rates are low across Texas, but especially in the Bell County area.
“Low vaccination rates in Killeen and across Texas are causing the surge,” Rose said. “We are seeing predominantly unvaccinated patients test positive for the virus and end up hospitalized.”
A robust immune system is the best defense to prepare your body to fight, Rose said.
Without the antibodies, an encounter with COVID-19 can be fatal, Rose said, but vaccinated individuals have built their body’s defense so the virus can be eliminated in their system before it has a chance to fester. Other factors that decrease defenses against COVID-19 include smoking, obesity and a bad diet, she said.
“Your chances are harder without the vaccination — it’s an uphill battle,” Rose said. “For unvaccinated patients who come in experiencing symptoms, we usually see them back with low oxygen saturations and they end up needing to be hospitalized.”
As patients test positive for the virus, Rose said most of them have given a variety of excuses as to why they didn’t get vaccinated, from political persuasion, to fear of possible side effects, including infertility and autoimmune diseases. Others do not trust the science or the development process for the vaccines.
Rather than listening to various factions that share agenda-based opinions, Rose said she implores individuals to talk with their doctors and make informed decisions to protect themselves and others.
Healthcare workers are feeling depleted and are losing empathy as patients continue to reject medical advice — and many people are rude and short with medical personnel when they do seek care, she said.
“There are no beds across Texas because so many non-vaccinated patients require oxygen administered in the hospital,” Rose said. “People are frustrated and many are complaining about wait times and being unkind and generally disrespectful.”
Vaccination is currently the best defense against the virus, but also to prevent further mutations, Rose said.
“A vaccinated person can still carry and transmit the virus, but the virus cannot survive in a vaccinated person,” Rose said. “It can mutate as it thrives in a non-vaccinated person. That’s when it mutates.”
While the antibodies from the vaccination currently seem to be working against known mutations, Rose said, that is not a permanent solution with so many unvaccinated bodies for the virus to fester in.
“We have seen hardly any hospitalization of vaccinated people,” Rose said. “But some people cannot get the vaccination — whether they are too young or have a condition preventing it.”
For individuals worried about the side effects of the vaccine, Rose directs their attention to the known side-effects of COVID-19.
“Your lungs become inflamed — X-rays show pneumonia everywhere in their lungs,” Rose said. “Most people think they’re not going to get it — that’s why they’re so cavalier about not getting the vaccine.”
Wearing a mask properly — covering both nose and mouth — is the best way to protect those vulnerable individuals, Rose said.
“We have been wearing masks working in the E.R. caring for COVID positive patients since the virus first came to our area,” Rose said. “Most of us have not gotten COVID. The few who have gotten it got it from someone who transmitted it to them at home.”
Mitchell said Elms Creek Family and Urgent Care Clinic has given more than 4,000 doses of the vaccine since they received it in March, but the number of vaccinated individuals is not quite as high as medical professionals would like to see, she said.
“We recommend very strongly that everyone get the vaccine and wear masks,” Mitchell said. “We do at the clinic. The doctors are saying to get your vaccine and wear your mask.”
As much as everyone — including medical personnel — would love to see life go back to normal, safety measures are still necessary to create a safe environment for everyone, Mitchell said. Triaging and treating individuals infected with the virus is taxing on medical staff, she added.
“We’re tired of wearing masks just like everyone else,” Mitchell said. “I like to wear lipstick to work — but I know what’s best for the people around me and for my family.”
Urgent Care Facilities in the Bell County Area
- Advent Health Central Texas
- 2201 South Clear Creek Road, Killeen
- Baylor Scott and White Health
- 309 Lake Road, Belton
- Body of Christ Community Clinic
- 2210-B Holland Road, Belton
- Express Emergency Room
- 980 Knight’s Way Building 1, Suite 100, Harker Heights
- Freedom Urgent Care
- 3202 S. WS Young Suite 106, Killeen
- 300 W Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights
- Greater Killeen Community Clinic
- 718 N. Second Street, Suite A, Killeen
- SignatureCare Emergency Center
- 800 West Central Texas Expressway, Killeen
