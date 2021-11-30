A local veterans nonprofit groups will help area vets with finding a spot in the workforce during a job fair this week.
The Disabled Veterans of America and RecruitMilitary will be hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive, in Ballroom C.
Organizers said the fair is open to veterans, military spouses, transitioning military and National Guard and Reserve members. They 70 national and local companies will be represented at the event.
In addition, there will be event preparation courses that will help vets craft and pitch a resume, practice interviewing and a job workshop to learn about certain job topics.
RecruitMilitary has held nine job fairs in the Fort Hood area before, drawing close to 3,000 attendees and over 400 exhibitioners, according to the DAV’s website.
Some featured exhibitioners include Love’s Travel Stops, the Transportation Security Administration, First Command Financial Services Inc. and more. A complete list of employers can be found here: https://bit.ly/3EoRV01.
Those wishing to participate can create a profile to register for the event. Participants will then get a QR code which employers at the event can scan. Users can also upload their resumes to their profiles.
Parking for the event is free.
Organizers with RecruitMilitary said they are adhering to venue regulations and ask that participants bring a face mask.
Organizers also said it is a good idea for job seekers to come prepared by having practiced a pitch. It’s also recommended that participants at least submit three resumes to three different companies. Most importantly, they say to be confident and smile.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3EoRV01
