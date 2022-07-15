With a line out the door and another backed up Clear Creek Road, HTeaO was given a very warm welcome by the Killeen community on Friday.
The tea, snack and merchandise shop opened its Killeen location at 4219 Clear Creek Road on Friday to a receptive populous. More than two dozen cars stood in the double-laned drive-thru line, with another dozen waiting their turn to enter the ramp from the street when the drink shop opened about noon.
“I first went to an HTeaO in Houston,” said Sarah Page. “So when I heard that they were opening a location in Killeen, I got so excited.”
Another customer, Alfreda Hyde, said she had never heard of the brand, but that she was ready to try the “ginger fizz” flavor.
At HTeaO, customers can sample one of a large number of flavors before checking out. The tea chain charges by the cup, rather than the flavor, so customers can mix and match their drinks.
When asked about Friday’s large turnout, TeaBevCo Distribution Manager Greg Portillo said the number of customers was about average.
“We typically see about 500 to 600 customers come out on the first day,” he said.
TeaBevCo is the sole distributor for HTeaO’s tea products and is in charge of merchandising the store starting two months before opening.
“We’ll see how the first week goes and then they’ll add on employees as needed,” he said.
To celebrate the location’s grand opening, HTeaO is offering a 50% discount on drinks until Sunday, as well as a 50% discount on tea gallons until the end of July.
Another ribbon cutting, hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, will be held July 22 at 11 a.m.
