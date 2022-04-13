COPPERAS COVE — After being a staple in downtown Copperas Cove for several years, German Imbiss is going to close up for good on Saturday.
The restaurant boasts numerous “Best Of...” awards from readers of the Copperas Cove Herald, Killeen Daily Herald and Copperas Cove Leader Press.
It was a favorite of Topsey-based actor Randall Oliver, who posted about it on social media earlier this week.
The owner of German Imbiss declined an interview Tuesday.
I'm going to miss this restaurant, but frankly the quality of their food has slipped since they moved from their tiny cottage to their current location.
