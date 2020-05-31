Real estate experts in the Killeen area suggest the market is favorable at this time for both buyers and sellers.
This is a great time to purchase a home or investment property, according to Deborah Beene, broker and owner at Cloud Real Estate.
“Interest rates are at an extremely low rate, which makes this a fantastic time to borrow money,” Beene said. “Add low rates with our area’s relatively low cost of living compared with other metropolitan areas and the environment is perfect for home buyers.”
Shine Team Realtors with Coldwell Banker United agreed the prices and rates are enticing for buyers.
“The greatest buyer advantage in today’s market is the extremely attractive interest rates,” according to Jean Shine, president of Shine Team Realtors. “This is a great time to buy as the costs to borrow are so low.”
No aspect of the market has gone completely on hold, even though coronavirus-related restrictions have necessitated some changes, Shine told the Herald previously.
In addition to virtual technology allowing for ease in making home-related decisions with no physical contact, Realtors have conducted in-person interviews with added sanitary precautions, she said.
But the COVID-19 recovery efforts have not created a buyers market, Beene said.
“The factors that could change toward that would be if property owners were to continue to not make payments toward their mortgages and not negotiate or bring their loans current once COVID-19 moratoriums have passed,” Beene said. This could lead to foreclosures in the marketplace, which could possibly increase availability lending towards a buyers market.”
Increased foreclosures may take from several months to years time to affect the market because of the time it takes to process them, Beene said.
homes selling quickly
Meanwhile, sellers can be encouraged that properties go under contract quickly if they are in excellent condition and priced properly, she said.
“Many properties are hitting the market in one day and if they are in the ‘sweet spot’ price-wise can have multiple offers the same day,” Beene said. “It’s a wonderful time to sell a home right now.”
Shine agreed pricing and condition are key factors in the time a property will stay on the market.
“Houses that are priced correctly, and in great condition are selling within days of going on the market,” Shine said. “It also depends on the price range and location. Houses under $200,000 are selling extremely quickly. We have experienced multiple offers on the more affordable homes very frequently in 2020.”
The Multiple Listing Service records show the average time Bell County properties have stayed on the market in the past three months is 64 days, Beene said.
“More recently, the average days has been dropping since (COVID-19) restrictions have lessened and summer has arrived,” Beene said.
Prices have been rising steadily, Beene said, and home purchasers continue to look for and make offers to purchase homes.
“COVID-19 has brought many scary moments to our lives as of late, but it has also brought to light what makes our lives wonderful,” Beene said. “Family, friends, home, safety — all of these are the things that we have so often taken for granted, and now we want to make sure we can have of our own to surround ourselves should we be required to shelter in place again.”
multiple offers common
Shine said on average, homes are selling at 99.5 percent of the asking prices — frequently above asking price in multiple-offer situations.
“The inventory of available homes is currently showing an inventory of less than 2 months supply, which definitely favors sellers,” Shine said.
The lack of rental availability has also been driving the seller’s market, Beene said.
“Current lease spaces are scarce and tenants are now turning to purchasing options,” Beene said. “Rental scarcity is also opening up opportunities for investors to purchase properties as investments to turn into rental properties to add to the rental market as absorption rates demand.”
Single-family homes, duplex and fourplex units as well as small apartment complexes are popular among investors, she said.
Beene said purchasers are looking for a home to have all the things they needed while sheltering in place.
Things like a home gym, a home school, a home office are features home sellers can provide to the next purchaser while they are moving on to their next home, she said.
“It is the greatest recycle project ever,” Beene said.
refinancing questions
For those considering refinancing their property, Beene said they should consider how long they intend to stay in the home, their current interest rate, the time left on the loan and what will it cost to refinance.
Another question they should consider is if they have the cash to pay off their loan instead, she said.
“For my entire career, I have advised homeowners to be careful in refinance,” Shine said. “There is a ‘cost’ to every refinance, even if it is rolled into the loan. My advice it to ask for the details.”
Specifically, homeowners should check on the cost if they insisted that the principal balance of the loan remain unchanged and the length of repayment closely match the remaining term of their current mortgage, Shine said.
“The homeowner can then calculate their monthly savings with the refinanced payment vs. their current payment,” Shine said. “That savings must be divided into the costs of refinance to determine how long it will take to ‘break even.’”
The “recovery period” should then be compared to the length of time they plan to own the home, Shine said.
“If they are not planning to own the home as long as it takes to break even — usually at least 3 years — then the refinance doesn’t make sense,” Shine said. “If homeowners use one of our local lenders, they will likely find that the lender will give them good advice on the refinance.
There are unscrupulous lenders on the internet that will take advantage of unsuspecting borrowers and roll in huge expenses into their loan. This could make it very painful when they want to sell.”
Looking ahead, easing restrictions on military movement will contribute to the local real estate market returning to normal — and even expanding, Shine said.
“The local market slowed only about one week when there was great fear over showing houses,” Shine said. “Other than that, there was not much effect locally. The overall outlook for our economy is good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.