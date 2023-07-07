More than 200 acres near Skylark Field are being cleared for Anthem Park, a major new housing and commercial development in Killeen.

The many cedar and other shrubbery that aligned the Killeen municipal airport’s western border for decades or longer have now been shredded and cleared, paving the way for Anthem Park, new development the city’s leadership has been excited about for months. Some trees, including oaks, seemed to be left standing.

Anthem Park-7.jpg

Land has been cleared at Anthem Park, a proposed commercial and residential property near Skylark Field in Killeen.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

Justaguy

How about some industrial jobs instead of all these low paying gas station and food sales. This city industrial park is a joke

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.