The land along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is cleared in preparation for the construction of the Anthem Park project which is projected to include over 200 acres of commercial and residential properties.
Walter Lanier | Herald
Remains of cedar trees are spread along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where the construction of Anthem Park could be complete in as little as three years.
Land has been cleared at Anthem Park, a proposed commercial and residential property near Skylark Field in Killeen.
More than 200 acres near Skylark Field are being cleared for Anthem Park, a major new housing and commercial development in Killeen.
The many cedar and other shrubbery that aligned the Killeen municipal airport’s western border for decades or longer have now been shredded and cleared, paving the way for Anthem Park, new development the city’s leadership has been excited about for months. Some trees, including oaks, seemed to be left standing.
“This is a major deal for our city,” Councilman Michael Boyd said in a March meeting about the project. “It’s going to be a regional attraction. I’m very much excited about supporting this.”
In a unanimous vote in March, the Killeen City Council members approved rezoning the area for Austin-based CSW Development, which is constructing the project.
The proposed development will include approximately 2.8 million square feet of improvements and have a projected property value of $534 million, officials said.
“Anthem Park is a 203-acre, mixed-use development in Killeen, Texas designed to be a dynamic urban development. This mixed-use community will bring vibrant entertainment and retail, acres of green space, sophisticated living options, office and/or flex space, and more,” according to a description of Anthem Park on CSW’s website.
In April, the council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) reimbursement agreement with the developer.
According to previous presentations by city staff, the proposed agreement will provide for reimbursement to the developer for costs associated with public infrastructure in an amount not to exceed $12.7 million.
Killeen officials and prospective developers have been talking about such a project for more than a decade. Construction of Anthem Park, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, could be completed in as little as three years, officials said earlier this year.
Anthem Park is in the same place as La Cascata, another proposed development that never really took off. More than six years ago, the La Cascata Shopping Village — a proposed 210-acre commercial and residential development, was scheduled to open near Skylark Field. But it has remained undeveloped after about 15 years of planning.
How about some industrial jobs instead of all these low paying gas station and food sales. This city industrial park is a joke
