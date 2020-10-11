The modern advancements in manufactured homes businesses make the option even more appealing to budget home buyers.
The Texas Manufactured Housing Association keeps an ongoing survey of the market to determine whether the industry will continue to prosper or start to slow down, according to Harold Hunt, research economist at the Texas A&M real estate center.
A study by the Texas A&M Real Estate Center showed ramped-up production in September as sales volume maintained a steady climb, according to the latest Texas Manufactured Housing Survey.
“They’re very optimistic — sales have been good,” Hunt reported. “They are producing a lot of homes. As far as the demand for the product, it has been really strong.”
An employee of Clayton Homes in Killeen, who asked not to be identified, acknowledged that the local dealer had seen a boom in sales recently.
A representative for Clayton Homes’ corporate office was unable to provide a company response by Friday’s press deadline.
While studies have shown an increased interest in manufactured homes across Texas, local real estate agents and construction companies have not noticed a decline in their regular clientele.
Of the 410 sales this year, Shine Team Realtors have sold two or three manufactured homes on larger tracts of land, according to Rodney Shine, team manager at Shine Team Realty. The resale of manufactured homes makes up less than one percent of their business, he said.
“The value is in the land, not in the manufactured house,” Shine said. “It’s a very small percentage of what we do.”
Shine mentioned two manufactured home listings that sold for more than $200,000, but in those cases the land was what appealed to his buyers, he said.
“We can’t sell just a manufactured home — it has to be attached to the land,” Shine said. “We don’t do that much of it.”
Within a 25 mile radius of his home in Harker Heights, Shine said there were only 10 active listings for manufactured homes, with another seven under contract.
In the same area, a total of 43 manufactured homes sold through the Multiple Listing Services (MLS) in the last six months.
“That’s out of 4,090 total sales in that same 25-mile radius in the last six months,” Shine said.
But new manufactured homes are sold directly to the buyer for a tract of land they own, or purchase for that purpose — skipping the MLS system all together, he said.
It remains to be seen whether the influx of manufactured homes shown in the study will show in the realty market.
The manufactured home boom has not had a negative impact on the local home construction business either, according JT Haun, owner of Dream Home Builders. Haun said his construction company has had an increase in inquiries in recent weeks.
“With interest rates at an all-time low, there are more people out there wanting to build a custom home versus buying a new home,” Haun said. “We’re getting more and more calls daily, to build a custom home.”
Haun said about 80 percent of his clients are retirees and disabled veterans looking to build their final home, while about 20 percent are younger homeowners who may resell the home down the road.
Dream Home Builders also builds the occasionally “speculative house,” that usually has a buyer by the time construction is finished, he said.
The greater competition Haun has faced is from new builders coming in — splitting the small available pool of experienced sub contractors.
Limited experts in contracting, plumbing, electricity, framing and HVAC coupled with the increased cost of lumber due to the wildfires and the effects of COVID-19 make the market even more competitive.
“If someone is willing to invest their time and pick up some of those trades, there’s a lack of that type of worker right now,” Haun said.
The Central Texas Homebuilders Association has expressed a willingness to support young workers willing to enter trade schools and apprenticeship programs to begin a future in construction, Haun said.
“It would be good to contact the association and we can try to help get them jobs and get them involved in that sort of thing,” Haun said. “It’s not the easiest work, and it’s not the most extravagant work. But there is work available in this area if you have a desire to excel.”
Building on trade skills can be the start of a lucrative business, Haun said.
“You can be trained, and you can learn a good skill and that skill can take you do whatever you want,” Haun said. “It doesn’t take a lot of schooling, it takes a lot of hard work. There can be a lot of money in it if they choose to take it seriously and do it.”
In addition to competition with traditional real estate and onsite construction companies, biggest challenge facing the manufactured homes industry at this time is keeping a strong labor force in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunt said.
“It’s hard to work around that when people are working close together,” Hunt said.
The lack of available labor has led to backlog filling demand, he said.
The real estate center data showed a combination of robust demand coupled with supply constraints, and increased raw materials costs are beginning to drive sale prices up.
Lumber prices in particular have spiked since March and may remain elevated in the aftermath of the forest fires on the West Coast, the data showed.
Manufacturers, however, anticipate inflationary pressures to subside by the end of the year.
“Manufactured-home shipments generally decline in September,” according to Rob Ripperda, vice president of operations for the Texas Manufactured Housing Association.
But the manufactured homes survey indicates that plant production has expanded, he said.
“That’s good news and means plants are ramping up as we move into October, typically their most productive month,” Ripperda said. Quoted deliveries are extending well into the first quarter of 2021, so materials shortages are the most pressing concern on factory manager’s minds. But it hasn’t slowed them down yet.”
Hunt said people seem drawn to manufactured homes because of the cost effectiveness of the purchase.
“They’re less expensive than a site built home,” Hunt said. “The quality has been improving through the years. Most people initially think of manufactured homes as a trailer house, and they wouldn’t consider it.”
When people see the custom options, and get to see the homes firsthand — and how well they are made, their opinion is more favorable, Hunt said.
Homes can be designed for energy efficiency, with varying degrees of insulation — and several upgrade options, he said.
“Customizing depends on the manufacturer,” Hunt said. “There are some that build a lower end product, and some that build higher end: higher end will give you more options to upgrade, compared to a smaller one. It varies by company.”
Other buyers appreciate the flexibility of purchasing a manufactured home as they relocate from urban to rural areas, or as they build a second home, Hunt said.
