With many working remotely and preparing for distance learning in the fall school semester, local electronics stores are preparing to meet the demand for reliable electronic devices.
Extreme Systems in Harker Heights offers services from sales calls, repairs and even home calls, according to technician Mike Covey.
It’s up to the client’s preference as to whether they would prefer to drop the computer off at their store located at 114 E. Farm-to-Market Road 2410 Suit B, or have it picked up at no charge, Covey said.
“Some prefer we come to the house, some prefer to come here,” Covey said. “We have all the tools and such on hand. Sometimes we have to bring it back to the shop and we’ll fix it and bring it back to them.”
While the pickup and delivery are free of charge, Covey said if trouble-shooting on-site is necessary, there is a $50 service charge.
In addition to getting older devices repaired, Covey said customers have the option to turn in their older computers that still have some life in them for credit toward a newer computer.
“People are used to buying refurbished computers,” Covey said. “None of that’s been available — everybody’s bought it up. Now it’s more common for them to buy mid-level $500-$700 stuff available now.”
Covey said after some simple upgrades, many older devices can last an additional four to five years.
If a device cannot be repaired and has no resale value, Covey said Extreme Systems offers free electronic recycling.
Keeping the shelves stocked with affordable laptop options has been nearly impossible as of late, agreed Todd Deneve, owner of CompuZone Computers and Cell Phones in Killeen since 1997.
“We are selling out of everything in the used laptops department,” Deneve said. “We have been doing a lot more repairs than normal because people are fixing the stuff they already have.”
Deneve said his shop has not raised the price to compete with the demand, so people looking to get a laptop to facilitate working from home or long-distance learning are snatching them up pretty quickly.
“We’re selling them so cheap, we’re not trying to up our prices like everyone else,” Deneve said. “We’re trying to help out the market — people can’t spend $300 to $500.”
Even with options like tablets, smartphones and smart watches, Deneve said laptops are currently his most popular selling product.
“A lot of people are coming in our store, then going to check other stores, but by the time they come back, we’re sold out,” Deneve said. “There’s such a demand and the supply is not there just now. If you see a good deal, you definitely need to get it.”
While his shop offers services and sales, their primary purpose is repairs, which they have done in the community for more than 20 years.
Deneve said his shop services both PCs and Apple products such as Mac computers, Apple phones and tablets.
“No one in the area is authorized, but we have built a good clientele for doing repairs on apple products that are out of warranty--including iPhones and Mac products,” Deneve said. “People often come here after they first tried driving all the way to Austin.”
Larger retailers are also preparing for back-to-school shoppers.
“Fall learning will look and feel very different this year — and families are balancing a lot,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target. “We want our guests to know that we’re here for them, no matter what. So we’re doing what Target does best — listening to their changing needs and designing incredible, affordable products and safe, simple, stress-free shopping experiences to help them send their kids to school or college — or settle in for at-home learning—on their terms.”
In addition to offering curbside pickup options, Target has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with increased sanitation, social distancing recommendations for customers, gloves and masks for all employees and plexi-glass shields at registers within stores, according to a news release.
Calls and emails to Walmart and Best Buy corporate offices were not returned.
To prolong the life of current electronics, Covey suggested regularly blowing dust out of them to keep them from overheating.
“If your computer is dusty, you’ll have things happening that shouldn’t happen,” Covey said. “Especially laptops. They have little fans. If you don’t blow out the fans, they tend to hold heat in there, and that’s bad for the computers. Laptop or desktop, you’ve gotta get the dust out.”
Additionally, Deneve said viruses are the root of many of the problems his clients bring into CompuZone Computer and Cell Phones at 2201 South W.S. Young Drive, Suite 101 A in Killeen.
“Good protection is important,” Deneve said. “So many people are going online with Zoom and video conferencing. Twice as many people come in here with viruses. Staying up-to-date on good virus protection and running it constantly is important.”
For a monthly fee, Covey said Extreme Systems offers a remote support program, covering the maintenance of electronics for a flat rate.
“We manage all their stuff,” Covey said. “If a computer is not working properly, we can connect to it, and we can see what their problem is.”
Especially with multiple family members working and doing school from home, Covey said the $50 service call charge can add up if a technician has to be called out multiple times a week.
The remote service program charges a flat monthly rate determined by the device — generally less than $1 daily — to cover unlimited support for the month, Covey said. The exact cost will be determined by the type of device an individual has and the level of service they select, he said.
“It is especially popular with our older age group,” Covey said. “Whether it’s computer or printing problems, they end up saving money getting on this maintenance program with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.