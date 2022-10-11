Virtue Recovery Center, a national addiction recovery center chain with locations in Arizona, Oregon and Texas, is holding a grand opening for its Killeen location at noon on Oct. 21.
The new center spans about 3.37 acres at 5200 South W.S. Young Drive just off of Stan Schleuter Loop. The center opened Sept. 6 and is accepting applications for treatment.
The center — open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — offers treatment options for drug addiction, alcoholism and behavioral addictions like gambling and “sex & love” addiction, a news release from the company said.
Among the center’s staff are doctors, nurses, behavioral health technicians and other addiction professionals with “decades of combined experience” in the field of addiction treatment. The center also offers “dual treatment,” meaning that it will provide mental health therapy for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, two mental health conditions that are considered comorbidities for behavioral health addictions, the center’s website said.
Among the center’s treatment schedules are medical detoxification, a residential treatment program, a veterans’ treatment program and both electromagnetic brain pulsing treatment and transcranial magnetic stimulation.
The center’s website does not provide a general cost for inpatient or outpatient treatment, but its website said Tuesday that it works closely with Humana, Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross. Cigna, MultiPlan, Magellan Health and TriWest Healthcare Alliance were all listed on the website as major insurance providers.
The grand opening is open to the public.
