Virtue Recovery Center opened in Killeen and is holding its grand opening Sunday at noon. The center spans a roughly 3 acre lot.

Virtue Recovery Center, a national addiction recovery center chain with locations in Arizona, Oregon and Texas, is holding a grand opening for its Killeen location at noon on Oct. 21.

The new center spans about 3.37 acres at 5200 South W.S. Young Drive just off of Stan Schleuter Loop. The center opened Sept. 6 and is accepting applications for treatment.

