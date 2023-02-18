Left: The Harker Heights Chamber Commerce Small Business of the Year was presented to Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue. Right: The Harker Heights Chamber Commerce Large Business of the Year was presented to All American Chevrolet of Killeen.
Courtesy Photos | Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce
To the winners of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s annual Large and Small Business of the Year awards, the military is the heart and soul of Central Texas.
All American Chevrolet of Killeen won the Large Business of the Year award and Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue netted the Small Business of the Year prize.
LARGE BIZ, BIG HEART
The dealership’s community involvement and support of local organizations and events were the reasons they were chosen, according to the chamber.
“We do a lot for our military community,” said David Gower, assistant general manager, who spoke with the Herald on Friday. “Our General Manager, Austin Bitner, is an Army veteran who is very active in the community. When he came to Killeen three years ago, he made sure that our soldiers knew they didn’t have to go out of town to purchase a vehicle. We support our military and wanted to make it an easy place to buy a vehicle.”
Still, the team from All American Chevrolet, 1802 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, was surprised when they heard the name of the dealership announced at Monday night’s award banquet.
“I was sitting at the table with our office manager and one of the sales managers and one of the lead sales associates, and when we won the award it was a surprise,” Gower said. “It was an honor to be nominated for the award for the work we do for the communities of Harker Heights and Killeen. It’s good to know we’re appreciated for being out in the community and we’re going to continue that work.”
All American raised $5,300, to donate to the family of a local firefighter who died in an accident.
“When we heard about this person who tragically passed away, we wanted to do everything we could to help the family,” Gower said.
All American is looking toward the future.
“We appreciate the recognition but that’s not why we do it,” he said. “When someone comes here to All American Chevrolet, they’re going to get a fair deal and have a great experience.”
BIG HEART, SMALL BIZ
To win the chamber’s Small Business of the Year award, a business must have fewer than 25 employees and demonstrate excellence. Owned by a husband-and-wife team, Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue, 300 Morgan St. in Harker Heights, has four employees — if you count their daughters Paisley and Julianne, nicknamed Juju.
“We’re a family, so when you call us, you get the four of us,” said Steven Rossler, who with his wife, Kristen, started the small business in 2016. “It’s truly veteran-owned and family-operated.”
When Steven and Kristen spoke with the Herald last week, it was Valentines Day and the couple were busy whipping up a meal for customers that consisted of an appetizer of smoked meats and Caesar salad, followed by the main course of smoked brisket lasagna or a pesto-stuffed chicken breast with mozzarella. Then, they topped it off with Kristen’s famous cheesecake.
Really, it’s just another day for the Rosslers, who as skilled caterers and pitmasters are passing it down to the next generation.
“My eldest daughter loves to cook with me and to slice the brisket when it’s done,” Steven said. “It’s a fun thing for us. Barbecue has a way of bringing people together. My dad taught me how to barbecue growing up; he was grilling or smoking something every weekend.”
Steven served in the Army for more than 20 years as an infantryman. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor.
“I was stationed here at Fort Hood in 2003 and 2004, but I was in Iraq part of that time, and again in 2012 after a rough deployment to Afghanistan and it ended up being my last duty station,” Steven said. He and his wife are originally from the Midland area,
Steven said it was a shock when they heard their names called on Monday night.
“Kristen jumped up and pretty much ran to the stage while I was still sitting there, thinking, ‘What the heck?’” he said, laughing. “We actually still can’t believe it because there are so many awesome small businesses out there. I think that we were picked because people know our story, and I’ve been very vocal about veterans getting help for themselves. I suffered for a very long time but I didn’t let it beat me.”
Blue Cord — a reference to an Army infantryman’s uniform — offers catering services and their truck may be found in the parking lot of Smile Doctors at 300 Morgan Street in Heights. They also offer vegetarian options.
