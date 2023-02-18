Chamber Awards 3 (Composite).jpg

Left: The Harker Heights Chamber Commerce Small Business of the Year was presented to Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue. Right: The Harker Heights Chamber Commerce Large Business of the Year was presented to All American Chevrolet of Killeen.

 Courtesy Photos | Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce

To the winners of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce’s annual Large and Small Business of the Year awards, the military is the heart and soul of Central Texas.

All American Chevrolet of Killeen won the Large Business of the Year award and Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue netted the Small Business of the Year prize.

Chamber Awards 1.jpg

The Harker Heights Chamber Commerce Large Business of the Year was presented to All American Chevrolet of Killeen.
Chamber Awards 2.jpg

The Harker Heights Chamber Commerce Small Business of the Year was presented to Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.