Love Blizzards from Dairy Queen?
It is hot enough outside so a Blizzard will not only cool you off this summer, it will also help out a local children’s hospital.
On Thursday, the Killeen Dairy Queen at 4012 E. Stan Schlueter Loop hosted the annual Miracle Treat Day. The annual Miracle Treat Day donates $1 for every Blizzard sold to Children’s Miracle Network. Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center also part of the Children’s Miracle Network.
“We have been doing this event for 20 years, and we do it every year at the end of July,“ said Nicole Collins, Dairy Queen junior manager.
The event had face painting, cake samples and coupons passed out for free ice cream cones. The kids got to take pictures with Curly, a DQ mascot, and they had art activities for the kids. The children came in and seemed very excited when they saw Curly. The smiles on the kids faces when they were able to take a photo with Curly was huge. Children were also lined up at the face painting table waiting their turn to get their face painted by Faith Owen, a face-painting artist.
“I love children and enjoy being able to do something for the children. I love helping out our community that is very important to us,” Collins said.
