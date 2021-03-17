Mitsubishi Gas Chemical donates to local storm relief efforts

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, of Tokyo, Japan, recently donated a total of $50,000 to four area nonprofits to assist with winter storm recovery efforts.
The parent company of MGC Pure Chemicals America (MPCA), located in Killeen, wanted to help those in the Killeen community affected by the winter storm that ravaged Texas in mid-February.
Recipients of these donations were the American Red Cross, Killeen Food Care Center, Greater Killeen Community Clinic and United Way of Central Texas, according to a news release.
“We are so grateful to MGC for their $12,500 donation,” Killeen Food Care Center Director Raymond Cockrell said in the release. “We can buy 87,000 meals with that $12,500. In the week immediately following the storm we distributed food to 1,800 families with right at 100,000 pounds of groceries.”
Chemical plan officials reached out to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce for assistance in finding local nonprofits to work with.
Giving back to the community is important to the company, as General Manager Lee Bauer explained in the release issued by the chamber.
“MGC is happy to be contributing to the recovery efforts in Killeen,” he said. “We wanted to do something to help the community that has done so much for our subsidiary MPCA.”
MGC has operated a facility in Killeen since March of 2019, as the Herald reported at that time. The company was reimbursed up to $486,000 for property tax, one of the financial incentives to locate in Killeen.
The Killeen Economic Development Corporation provided incentives that included reimbursement of 50% of real property tax payments, payment for job creation, reimbursement for infrastructure costs and payment of closing costs and subdividing costs.
For more information about MPCA, visit mgcpure.com.
