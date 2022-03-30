More details, including photos, have been released about a 2008 Cadlillac Escalade — that Killeen police confiscated — and dozens of other items and vehicles that will be up for grabs in a city auction this weekend.
The City of Killeen will be holding the annual surplus auction Saturday morning at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. The auction items will include used vehicles and accessories, computers, office equipment, furniture and miscellaneous items no longer needed or used for city operations. Among these items are the Cadillac Escalade that landed in city hand’s after a drug seizure and several “bounce houses” that were originally purchased by the city to be used at parks, according to the auctioneering company that is handling the auction.
“This auction occurs annually. Items up for auction are surplus items from City departments,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
Other vehicles and items up for auction are a 2006 Mustang Mini Excavator, a 2000 CAT 446B Backhoe, a 2005 GMC Chasis Truck, and a Craftsman Air Compressor.
Viewing will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and live bidding will begin at 10 a.m.
Bidding is accepted in person during the live auction. All items are sold as is and must be paid for by cash, check or credit card immediately following the auction. All items must be removed auction day.
The auction is being conducted by united-auctioneers.com, which has included a more in-depth auction list at http://united-auctioneers.com/auction-calendar/.
Online bidding for some of the items, including the Escalade, has already begun. The website to bid is: www.proxibid.com/United-Auctioneers/City-of-Killeen/event-catalog/219108?p=1&sort=0#cnTb
“People can bid on the items that are online but there is also a lot of items that are in the building that are not online,” Randall Kirkes said. Kirkes is the leader of United Auctioneers which is leading the auction on Saturday.
Terms and conditions and other information can also be found at that address.
