A Killeen man who allegedly threatened another resident with a handgun in June was arrested on Monday, according to court records.

An affidavit obtained Tuesday claims that Angel Rivera, 41, threatened another resident in the 400 block of Gilmer Street by pointing an “all chrome” gun with a wooden handle at him and accusing the resident of theft. The resident allegedly told Killeen Police Department officers that Rivera “threatened to come back at night with more guys and guns.”

