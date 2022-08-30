A Killeen man who allegedly threatened another resident with a handgun in June was arrested on Monday, according to court records.
An affidavit obtained Tuesday claims that Angel Rivera, 41, threatened another resident in the 400 block of Gilmer Street by pointing an “all chrome” gun with a wooden handle at him and accusing the resident of theft. The resident allegedly told Killeen Police Department officers that Rivera “threatened to come back at night with more guys and guns.”
According to the arrest affidavit, the resident flagged down an officer around 9 p.m. and pointed out Rivera entering a store.
The affidavit claims that Rivera entered the store with a book bag, but did not have the bag when he left. Rivera allegedly fled after being asked if he had any firearms on him.
The KPD claims to have found a large, loaded chrome semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, folding pocketknives and two portable radios. The resident positively identified Rivera from a photo lineup.
As of Tuesday, Rivera is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $112,500 in bail bonds. He is officially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault, failure to identify himself and evading arrest.
Other arraignments
Kenneth Ray Collins, 41, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possessing several controlled substances. According to Collins’ arrest affidavit, he was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road in the 900 block of Kern Avenue. The affidavit claims that officers observed Collins driving so close to the curb that he was rubbing the driver’s side wheels against the curb.
When officers stopped the car, the affidavit said they saw an open bottle of tequila in plain view in the driver’s door, and a further search yielded a plastic baggie with multicolored pills and a substance presumed to be cocaine.
According to the affidavit, Collins showed a blood-alcohol concentration level of 0.41 to 0.43 after using a breath test.
As of Tuesday, Collins is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $55,000 in bail bonds.
In a similar but unrelated arraignment, Ryan Patterson was arrested Sunday after he allegedly drove away from officers during an attempted traffic stop.
According to court records, Patterson was stopped after he failed to stop at a flashing red light; he “eventually stopped” at an apartment complex entry gate. The affidavit continues to say that Patterson entered the gate code as the arresting officer made contact with him, and entered the gate saying “I’m going in, bro.”
When the officer identified Patterson after entering the complex, court records say the man was wearing a new set of clothes, but was identified due to a “unique” tattoo.
Patterson’s vehicle was impounded and a pill was allegedly found during inventory. According to the affidavit, Patterson said he had “just purchased it and should have taken it inside when he got out of the vehicle, but he wasn’t thinking.”
Patterson was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday. He was issued a $20,000 bond from Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.