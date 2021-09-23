Officials with the retail store JCPenney announced that two more stores will be closing later this year, however, the JCPenney in the Killeen Mall was spared from the list.
The stores, located in Greenwood, Mississippi, and Baytown, Texas, are holding liquidation sales. The Greenwood store is scheduled to close on Oct. 24 and the Bayton location on Dec. 5.
JCPenney was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection during the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of decline and hundreds of store closures, the retailer is doing what it can to stay afloat.
JCPenney officials told USA Today that it will have 670 stores open after these two liquidation happen.
The JCPenney store in the Temple Mall, which had been there for decades, closed earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.