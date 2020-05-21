More businesses have been cleared to reopen Friday by Gov. Greg Abbott as part of his plan to reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bowling alleys, skating rinks and bars can reopen Friday at 25% capacity for the first time in around two months.
Jim Maxson is the owner of the Bowlerama in Killeen and he said the bowling alley will be opening Friday.
The business has a maximum capacity of 250 people, so 25% capacity is around 62 people in the bowling alley at a time, according to Maxson.
“Definitely excited. It was exactly two months on May 18 that we had to close. We’re looking forward to it. We’ve already had some of our league bowlers call in to reserve times,” Maxson said.
The snack bar and the bar will also be open within the bowling alley. To meet social distancing and other guidelines, each lane will be limited to a minimum of five people and only every other lane will be used, according to Maxson.
The bowling alley has 24 lanes and 12 of them will be used for now.
Maxson said hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building and the shoes and bowling balls will be cleaned before they are put away.
The alley will open at noon Friday and hours will be noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday and 3 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Hallmark Lanes in Killeen will also be opening Friday with adjusted hours.
The hours will be noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the business’s website.
Hallmark is requesting that all customers wear face masks and masks will be available to purchase for $1, according to the website. Bowlers can take off their masks while at the lane or table but masks must be worn in community areas, according to the website.
Texas Skateland in Harker Heights — which features a roller-skating rink — is able to reopen on Friday because of the governor’s orders but the business will not be reopening yet.
Shirley Morken is one of the owners of Texas Skateland and she said the business will not be reopening until early June at the earliest. She said the estimated date to open is June 12.
She said the reason is because they are looking for new employees as some of their employees have left recently. She also said they need more time to get the rink ready for guests.
One thing she is waiting on is a contactless thermometer to check the temperature of customers as they come in. Her main priority is the safety of everyone that goes to the skate rink.
“We will be taking the temps of all the customers when they come in and we have sanitizer throughout the rink. We want to make sure it is safe. We are looking forward to seeing the kids again but we want to make sure it is safe,” Morken said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.