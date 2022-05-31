Killeen’s sales tax revenue is up 8.8% in the first five months of 2022.
Year to date, the city has been allocated approximately $13.8 million, about $1.1 million more than it was allocated in the first five months of 2021, when it received $12.7 million.
However, growth has slowed since 2021 when it received 2.2 million, or 21%, more than it did in 2020.
Despite slower growth, Killeen’s sales tax revenue growth has well surpassed City Manager Kent Cagle’s anticipated sales tax growth of 1.5% over the 2022 fiscal year.
This is good news for Killeen — sales tax revenue comprises more than 30% of the general budget, which pays for things like police, public works and more. The bad news is that the sales tax boom is at least partially attributable to inflation.
An analysis from the Texas Comptroller’s office authored by Spencer Grubbs showed that Texas’s inflation rate has reached as high as 9%, up from the roughly 3% inflation rate of April 2021.
The overall inflation rate is based on household spending patterns in areas like food purchases, energy and travel and is published bi-monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the Bureau, common food items like meat and eggs have increased in price 14.3 percent since April 2021. Gas, meanwhile has skyrocketed by over 30%, due at least in part to a Russian oil embargo as well as a demand-inconsistent crude oil supply. In a similar vein, the price of housing has increased exponentially over the same period.
This means that, while the city will have more money for programming, residents will get less and less value for their dollars unless inflation is brought back under control.
Reigning it in
To address what has been the fastest increase in the federal inflation rate since the ’80s, the Fed has increased the federal funds rate by 0.75% since the start of this year. As the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the Fed saw a decreased federal interest rate reach an effective federal funds rate of 0.05% — the hope being that an increase in borrowing power would alleviate strain on residents and keep economic growth afloat.
With a tighter fiscal policy moving into 2022, the Fed is attempting to rein in a booming economy by effectively splashing cold water on it. With clear guidance — and more than a little luck — the Fed hopes to bring the inflation rate down to a target 2%.
However, tighter fiscal policy will likely be reflected on consumer pocketbooks as increased borrowing rates, manifesting as larger overall interest payments on credit card debt and loans.
So while Killeen can enjoy a boost in city programming, residents can expect higher prices at the store, and the pump, for at least another few months.
