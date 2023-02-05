For years, Killeen officials have debated how the city’s economic development corporation should be funded and structured. But to that end, little has changed since the organization was created decades ago.
“I think if anything would have been changed, it would have been done before the council voted on the contract (on Jan. 24),” Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “I cannot foresee the future, but KEDC is doing what it’s designed to do.”
Since the City Council created the Killeen Economic Development Corporation in August 1990, the two-year agreement between the entities has been approved biannually.
“I’m sure they will continue to move forward to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Killeen to provide jobs and, in some cases, high-paying jobs in 2023,” Nash-King said.
During a workshop on Jan. 17, several council members asked Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, to explain how Killeen EDC spends the $725,054 Killeen allocates every two years for the organization.
‘Answerable to the residents’
“In the presentation, I didn’t see anything about ... where the funding would be going to for the EDC,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said. “Is there any specific line item that we can check off ... so we can be answerable to the residents? We know that there’s other private functions that are tied into working with the EDC, and we’ve just got to make sure that we delineate where the money is spent.”
His comments came more than six months after he and other council members debated the merits of restructuring Killeen EDC. During that meeting, Wilkerson called the amount of funding budgeted for the organization “laughable.”
“We want better economic development in Killeen,” he said during the July 5 meeting. “If you feel like it’s OK, then leave it like it is. Go forth and prosper. But we’re not getting much juice for the squeeze, so something has to change.”
When he said the EDC’s city funding is “laughable,” he was referring to incentive packages offered by economic development corporations across Texas to attract business and industry that would bring high-paying jobs and contribute to a larger tax roll. Killeen EDC receives $725,054 every two years in $362,527 installments from the city’s general and water and sewer funds. The remainder of the organization’s revenue is generated from land sales and other private transactions, said Scott Connell, president and CEO of Killeen EDC.
Killeen EDC budget
“It depends on the year,” Connell said. “We have two buildings available for lease, so that provides some lease income. And then, of course, we have the opportunity for funding through any land sales. The full budget, including land sales, is $1.3 million.”
The EDC’s cash reserve balance is about $4 million, Connell said.
“That is primarily from land and real-estate (transactions) that come about, and that allows us to create some new sites to provide site capital,” he said.
Connell, was vice president of the Temple Economic Development Corporation for three and a half years before becoming president and CEO at Killeen EDC on Sept. 1. He’s been in economic development for 36 years.
“I’m just wondering if the council, as a whole, determines what we want to focus on a particular level of recruitment for the city of Killeen, considering our market,” Councilman Michael Boyd said during the Jan. 17 meeting. “Outside of the three council members we have on KEDC, what guarantee do we have now that the (council’s) vision would go to KEDC and be pushed?”
City Manager Kent Cagle responded.
“If there is something specific like that, one way to do it is to discuss it here at a council meeting and direct the three members to move forward with that, communicating that vision,” he said.
EDC board
The Killeen EDC is governed by a nine-member board of directors, including three city representatives. This fiscal year, they are Nash-King and council members Jessica Gonzalez and Nina Cobb, who are both up for election in May. The other board members are Jose Guzman, Randy Sutton, Bobby Hoxworth, Meredith Viguers, Matt Connell and Tad Dorroh.
The EDC board ask “questions about (whether) the city (is) more interested in property tax revenue or jobs — things like that,” Cagle said. “Kind of listening to what all the council has said, I tell them the council is very focused on creating jobs.”
Like Wilkerson, Councilman Riakos Adams asked about how the city’s EDC allocation is spent.
“In the agreement, it mentions salaries,” he said. “Salaries are covered by another entity, or is this $700,000 specific for the incentives or are we allowing salaries to be paid?”
Revell said the EDC is allowed to use that money, at least partially, on payroll.
“The agreement, in Paragraph 5, under ‘permitted use of funds,’ does speak to the funds (being) spent on day-to-day operations,” Revell said. “That is a possibility because that’s in accordance with the Local Government Code.”
Connell told the Herald that the EDC budget process is “straightforward” and that he doesn’t know why council members are questioning how the city’s allocation is used.
“I couldn’t speak to that,” he said. “We have three members of council on our board. The budget is fairly straightforward and available. I’m not sure what (council members’) intent is, but I do expect as we go forward we’ll provide them any details they might like to know. Our role is to make sure that everybody is fully aware of how the funds are used.”
No sales-tax diversion
An independent contractor of the city, the EDC may amend its agreement with Killeen to increase or decrease its biannual allocation. What they cannot do, however, is commit sales-tax revenue to help operate the EDC — a common method used by economic development corporations to primarily fund them with voter approval. That is because Killeen’s sales-tax rate is at 8.25% — the largest allowed by Texas law.
In 1990, Killeen voters elected to impose the 2% local sales tax, with 1.5% used to offset city property taxes. The other 0.5% was allocated to Bell County. At 8.25% sales tax, the city has maxed out its rate. The state’s sales-tax rate is 6.25%.
And Cagle told council members in July that creating a new sales-tax diversion would require an action “that would be incredibly difficult.”
“Those discussions are off the table,” he said. “Bell County has a half-cent sales tax, and our local sales-tax rate must be less than 2% to adopt Type A or Type B. Changing that (sales tax) would require a countywide election to repeal (it), and each taxing entity would have to do an election for some use of that or not at all.”
According to the Texas comptroller’s website, Type A sales-tax revenue is “primarily intended” for manufacturing and industrial development. EDCs using that form of funding may use revenue to pay for land, equipment, buildings and “targeted infrastructure and improvements” for certain projects.
As a Type B corporation, the EDC may use sales-tax revenue for the same Type A projects, in addition to funding for sports, tourism and entertainment facilities, convention centers and public parks and related infrastructure. Revenue may also be used for public-safety buildings, to demolish existing structures and “general” municipality-owned improvements.
Another option is for the city to create its on economic development department and hire a director — a scenario Adams and Boyd favored at the time.
“But we wouldn’t disband KEDC,” Boyd said. “The council would have that discussion on whether we want to hire someone else.”
Adams agreed.
“Instead of giving money to (KEDC) staff, that could go toward a director,” he said. “I still see the director maintain the things the volunteers are able to do on a day-to-day basis. We are still that overall governing body. I think we can figure out a way to clean it, massage it and make it work.”
The EDC’s mission “is to promote the development of commercial, industrial and manufacturing enterprises to promote and encourage employment and the public welfare,” according to its website. “Members of KEDC are also charged with the responsibility of working closely with the Killeen Industrial Foundation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.”
Other than providing annual and quarterly reports to the City Council and securing approval from that governing body on economic development incentives for prospective and existing businesses, the EDC operates independently of the city.
“We do have incentives and insurance and other issues maintaining the buildings and the land that we have, as well as administrative costs,” Connell said. “We are pleased to be able to provide these services.”
The incentives
Under Texas law, economic development corporations may use their funding for Chapter 380 agreements — the statute in the Local Government Code that allows them to offer financial packages to help secure prospective business. One such agreement was used to finalize a $70 million deal with a South Korean company at the Killeen Business Park late last year.
“I think it’s great that we have been successful, completing the Dongjin process,” Connell said. “Activity is really strong — the opportunities and the work (on) some real-estate options to allow us to meet projects out there. We are very confident in the next year or so.”
Construction of the $70 million Dongjin Semichem Texas plant is expected to be complete at the Killeen Business Park this year after City Council members in December agreed to reimburse a portion of personal property taxes for up to 10 years for up to $435,999.
Property taxes on the site are estimated to be almost $1.9 million annually. With rebates on furniture for 10 years of $374,539, the net revenue for the city is projected at a little more than $1.5 million, according to the agreement.
The EDC during the first quarter of the fiscal year secured the $70 million investment from the South Korean company. Dongjin is building a 91,000-square-foot plant at the Killeen Business Park — its first such facility in the United States — to provide “patented processing chemicals for the $18 billion Samsung manufacturing facility in Taylor,” Connell has said.
Dongjin Semichem was founded in 1967. It has about 1,800 employees across the world and about $1 billion in sales. In Killeen, the company plans to offer 17 jobs averaging about $50,000 annually.
Semiconductors, or microchips, are manufactured from pure elements such as silicon or germanium, or from compounds.
A year ago, Samsung announced it planned to build the massive plant in Taylor, about 58 miles southeast of Killeen.
Also during the first quarter of this fiscal year, Connell said, officials met with an unidentified property owner about 210 developable acres, conducted ribbon-cuttings at Harrington Industrial Pipes in the Killeen Business Park and Murdoch’s in November.
Active projects include an automotive parts manufacturer with a $16 million capital investment and 58 jobs with annual salaries of about $60,000.
‘Extraordinary job’
“We want to reach out to businesses to relocate to the city of Killeen,” Nash-King said. “And the (board of directors) has done an extraordinary job since I have served on the council in recruiting new businesses.”
During the Jan. 17 meeting, Gonzalez said council members are “talking about creating some order in the processes.”
“I think that putting the items on the agenda for the council, as a whole, to take back to EDC during those agenda discussions I think is a great idea,” she said. “Also, when we do our budget process — when we’re looking at all of those items — I think that would be a great opportunity, as well.”
The City Council does not approve the EDC’s budget. That process goes through the organization’s board of directors.
“We don’t run KEDC,” Nash-King told the Herald in June. “We just give them funding to bring businesses to our area.”
During the Jan. 17 meeting, she praised the city’s representatives on the EDC board of directors.
“I think that Councilwoman Cobb, Councilwoman Gonzales, you have done an excellent job with your transparency and representing the whole city and this whole council on that (board), and I thank you,” Nash-King said.
The EDC works in tandem with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Connell is president of that organization, and it and the EDC share a staff. Any changes to how the EDC is structured are likely to impact the chamber, too.
In September 1987, the city reached an agreement with the chamber requiring it to:
Plan, organize and direct the city’s “economic development program.”
Coordinate the economic development activities of various stakeholders.
Liaise with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and other organizations.
Prepare and administer a budget and work program for economic development.
Maintain an economic development website.
Initiate and maintain contact with business prospects to promote their location in Killeen.
Develop and present programs to business prospects regarding opportunities in Killeen.
Conduct public information programs regarding development activities.
The chamber has more than 700 members and associates that pay monthly or annual membership dues that range from $100 per month to $3,600 per year. In 2019, council members voted to stop allocating money for the chamber.
EDC and chamber staff have worked remotely since a fire on Dec. 6 damaged its offices at the old Santa Fe train depot on Santa Fe Drive downtown.
That building is 110 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.