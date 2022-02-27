Maeve Gutierrez, the owner of indie bookstore MDRN Tribe, held an “over 21” book fair at Hangover Bar and Grill in Killeen on Sunday.
“We specialize in cultural and social awareness,” Gutierrez said in a prior report by the Herald in regard to the books that are sold at her store.
Gutierrez’ site, moderntribebooks.com, states it is an “indie bookshop and distribution company specializing in observing, preserving and celebrating literacy, the creative arts and culture through books, film, art and healing.”
Book selections included personal growth, military and politics, feminine studies, business, and financial interests.
In addition to the books, there were candles, sage, and, of course, drinks and food offered by Hangover.
“Our bookstore specializes in cultural studies but there is also a lot of other genres such as self help, spiritual books and tools alike,” Gutierrez said. “We’re just kind of out there for the community to enjoy.”
When it comes to cultural studies, Gutierrez says the store places a focus on people or communities that don’t often receive much attention or resources.
“Whether it be in school or just in society in general,” Gutierrez said.
The book fair went from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and there was already about ten people at Hangover and a few customers speaking to Gutierrez on what they should purchase as she greeted them with a smile by the time the book fair officially began.
MDRN Tribe bookshop is located at 2710 South Clear Creek, Suite 109 in Killeen.
