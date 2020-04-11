Although the coronavirus has put a lot of business on hold, one thing that has not stopped is the construction of new businesses, schools and roadways.
Projects that are continuing include the expansion of the Shell station in Nolanville, the new Jeep dealership and Sonic off Central Texas Expressway in Killeen and the new elementary school consolidation project on Florence Road.
The Jeep dealership is nearly complete, and the first car was sold out of the dealership last week, according to Mitch Connell, one of the owners of the dealership.
Connell said they are still working on getting everything moved into the dealership and getting situated. The dealership should be completely finished by May 1.
“I’m excited that I got it finished and it’s a beautiful building and I love the design of it. It’s the smallest dealership I have, but it looks and feels bigger because of the design,” said Connell, who also owns the Freedom Jeep dealership next door and Dodge Country farther west on Central Texas Expressway. The new Jeep dealership is located at 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Once the move is complete, all of the Dodge vehicles will be in the Freedom Jeep lot, the Jeeps will be in the lot of the new dealership and the Dodge Country site will be a used car lot, according to Connell.
Another segment of projects under construction are the new schools being built by the Killeen Independent School District from the 2018 bond.
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district, said in an email Thursday that all of the projects associated with the $426 million bond are on time.
John Crutchfield, the president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, provided some insight into the construction projects throughout the area.
“I know of no delays due to the health situation. There may be some, but I have seen nor heard of none. However, I would say that the longer this goes on, the more likely we are to see disruptions to the supply chain which could have a negative impact on construction. The sooner we get the economy back open, the better,” Crutchfield said.
Crutchfield also said that by his own observations, he has seen some construction workers dispersed over a large area and in turn they are practicing social distancing.
