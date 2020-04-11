Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then strong thunderstorms likely late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then strong thunderstorms likely late. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.