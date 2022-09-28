Setup is well underway at Murdoch’s, the new feed and tractor supply store located at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
The parking lot has been full of cars since Monday as the Montana-based location scrambles to get everything ready for the store’s soft launch on Tuesday. A grand opening will be held in November, officials said.
“Right now we’re working on setting up the store and wrapping up training for our employees,” officials onsite at Murdoch’s said Wednesday.
Officials said on Sept. 1 that the location was looking to hire 50 employees at $12 to $18 an hour, and officials confirmed Wednesday that Murdoch’s is still accepting applications.
The building was originally built seven years ago for Gander Mtn., which opened March 13, 2015. The building is around 52,000 square feet and a total property size of 4.8 acres. After two years, Gander Mtn., which sold outdoor equipment and clothing, announced it would close underperforming stores, including the one in Killeen.
After closing, the facility was home to a seasonal Halloween store called Spirit Halloween until Overstock occupied it in mid-2020. Overstock closed on May 23 earlier this year.
According to the company’s website, Murdoch’s has 34 locations across five states; the Killeen location will be among the first three to be built in Texas.
