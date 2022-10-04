Murdoch's

Murdoch's opened its Killeen location to a welcoming Killeen; at noon, the store's parking lot was completely full, though traffic slowed as the day progressed.

Murdoch’s, the national Montana-based feed and tractor supply store, launched its Killeen location Tuesday to a very warm reception.

At noon, the store’s parking lot was chock-full of prospective shoppers, though traffic slowed later in the day. The store, which took over the former location of Gander Mtn. and Spirit Halloween at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, sells everything from yard equipment like work gloves and string trimmers to hunting gear, ammunition and clothing on a 52,000-square-foot property.

