Murdoch’s, the national Montana-based feed and tractor supply store, launched its Killeen location Tuesday to a very warm reception.
At noon, the store’s parking lot was chock-full of prospective shoppers, though traffic slowed later in the day. The store, which took over the former location of Gander Mtn. and Spirit Halloween at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway, sells everything from yard equipment like work gloves and string trimmers to hunting gear, ammunition and clothing on a 52,000-square-foot property.
In the store, employees could be heard assisting customers in providing specifics on gear and customers could be seen trying on clothing, checking out dog food and getting a feel for the about one dozen riding mowers inside the store.
Murdoch employees said Tuesday that the location’s opening has been strong, but stated that any requests for information or quotes would need to go through the chain’s corporate office.
A request for comment from the company’s corporate office was submitted at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but no response was returned as of 5 p.m. the same day.
In general, the location offers a mix of products similar to Academy Sports + Outdoors, located at 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway and Tractor Feed Supply Co., at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Tuesday’s opening was a soft launch of the location, and a grand opening is set for Nov. 10.
Murdoch’s hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
