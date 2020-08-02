Since the novel coronavirus pandemic started, Americans have mostly abandoned cash in favor of credit cards and contactless payments. But the switch to cashless transactions has interrupted the normal pattern of the coin supply that flows through the economy.
“Due to COVID-19, coins are not being circulated as much as pre-pandemic,” said Gordon Dungan, president and CEO of First Texas Bank. “Also, due to the pandemic, the U.S. Mint reduced production for a while.”
But cashless transactions aren’t the only reason a shortage of coins is noticeable in communities nationwide.
“Businesses such as car washes and laundromats are not bringing their coins to banks as often, and individuals are not bringing in coins as much as well,” he said. “You may see businesses asking you to pay with exact change or even offering to exchange your coins for cash.”
According to Dungan, banks are limited on how much coins they can get from the Federal Reserve, which means they have to limit the amount that they can provide to customers.
In an attempt to fix the problem, the U.S. Mint recently asked Americans for their help.
“We ask that the American public start spending their coins, depositing them, or exchanging them for currency at financial institutions or taking them to a coin redemption kiosk,” the Mint said in a statement.
Dungan recommended residents to bring their coins to their nearest bank.
“At First Texas Bank, we have coin counters at all our locations, and we welcome customers and non-customers to bring in their coins to exchange for currency,” he said.
Vicki O’Dell, senior vice president of branch operations at National United Bank, suggested business owners talk to their bank to find individual solutions.
“Right now, all banks are limited to the amount of coin that they can order from the Federal Reserve,” she said. “I recommend that they speak to whoever they bank with and find out what they are able to do for them.”
