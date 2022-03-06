In a press release from the website GasBuddy.com — a website where users list the cheapest places to get gas — the national price of gasoline has hit $4 dollars per gallon for the first time since 2008.
This uptick in gas prices is due in part to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine along with the sanctions that have been placed on Russia for their invasion of Ukraine.
In a press release issued last week by AAA Gas Prices, the company stated last week that a potential ban on Russian crude oil imports could make the price for gas go even higher.
“A potential ban of crude imports from Russia to the U.S. or other countries will likely cause prices to continue to rise to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies,” the news release said.
While prices of gas in the Killeen area still remain below $4 dollars per gallon, gas prices have gone up from last week when prices were at $3.19 per gallon, according to data from AAA Gas Prices. The highest gas price currently being reported in the Killeen area is $3.99.
Best Places To Get Gas
The average price for gas in Killeen is $3.62, but users on the website GasBuddy.com report both the highest and lowest prices of gas in the area.
For Killeen, users report that Texaco on 5301 Stan Schlueter Loop had gas priced at $3.40.
In Harker Heights, the lowest place to get gas was at WalMart on 960 Knights Way with gas $3.49.
At Fort Hood, users reported that AAFES on Warrior Way had gas priced at $3.49.
