The 11th Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo, an area-wide exposition that provides an outlet for vendors to sell jewelry, clothing and hair products is returning to Killeen on Saturday.
Following in theme with last year, the expo will be held over one day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Traditionally, the expo has been held over two days with an attendance of 1,500, but it began compressing the event into a single day in 2021.
A concert will be held after the expo, featuring Eric Roberson, a grammy-nominated R&B artist. Doors to the concert open at 7 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $22.03 online for an all-day pass to the event, and $53.55 for Roberson’s concert. A bundled pass to both the expo and the concert is $64.06. Those prices include online transaction fees.
Tickets may be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3h9dmLM, or at the door. Tickets bought at the door are $20 for an all-day pass; $50 for the concept; or $60 for the expo and concert.
Last year, the expo was attended by approximately 20 vendors and 500 attendees.
This year’s expo is sponsored by SoNatural Veggie & Arts Fests, the City of Killeen Arts Commissions and Killeen Black Art & Film Fest.
As an organization, Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health received $92,245 in grant money from the city of Killeen in August.
