Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo

Killeen residents look over some of the wares available at the Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo in November 2021.

The 11th Armed Forces Natural Hair & Health Expo, an area-wide exposition that provides an outlet for vendors to sell jewelry, clothing and hair products is returning to Killeen on Saturday.

Following in theme with last year, the expo will be held over one day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Traditionally, the expo has been held over two days with an attendance of 1,500, but it began compressing the event into a single day in 2021.

