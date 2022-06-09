After years of effort, a deal to secure a 60,000-square-foot grocery store in north Killeen has failed, according to a source familiar with the matter.
John Crutchfield, who heads both the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, confirmed Wednesday that the initial deal to anchor a regional grocer has fallen through.
“We have been told by the owner/developer of the site that they and the potential grocery anchor have been unable to come to terms on a build to suit lease. The owner/developer is considering a different approach to the potential grocery anchor,” he said in an email exchange Wednesday. “We have provided the owner/developer with intelligence on additional grocers whom we have learned recently are expressing interest in the Texas market.”
Negotiations for the store were first reported by the Herald a little over two years ago in December 2020.
The 30-acre site, which rests at the former location of Northside 10 Cinema at the intersection of 38th Street and Rancier Avenue, is managed by Lovett Commercial, a Houston-based firm that also developed the Walmart store and shopping center at the intersection of Bunny Trail and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
The vacant site in north Killeen also rests in a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, which allows a board to give additional incentives to attract business.
While officials released some basic details about the proposed deal, other information, such as the name grocery story or why negotiations failed, have not been volunteered.
During the past two years, officials did disclose the proposed store was not another Walmart, and that the 60,000 square-foot site would be filled by a “regional grocery anchor.”
For size comparison, the H-E-B on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen is 83,000 square feet. The Aldi on Stan Schlueter Loop is 22,000 square feet. The Walmart Neighborhood Market on Clear Creek Road is around 41,000 square feet and the Walmart on Stan Schlueter Loop and Bunny Trail is 187,000 square feet. The 60,000 square-foot lot was determined to be the best candidate for a grocery store in 2021, when the Killeen EDC facilitated a meeting between Lovett Commercial and the unnamed grocery anchor.
“As a result of that contact, we showed them several sites in North Killeen including the now-closed H-E-B store in downtown. (38th Street and Rancier) was the only one in which they were interested,” Crutchfield said in March 2021.
The last update on the project came from former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who said in early March that the City Council expected to receive a detailed update on March 15, and hoped to break ground by the end of March. In the same update, Crutchfield confirmed that a previously reported issue with wetlands had been resolved.
That was a little over two months ago.
A food desert
The construction of a new grocery store would fill the gaps that were left when two north Killeen grocery stores — H-E-B and IGA — closed down in 2019, forcing thousands of local residents to travel out of District 1 for groceries.
Since that time, Supreme Hair and Beauty has taken over the old IGA location and the former H-E-B, 809 N. Gray St., remains vacant.
“It is important to start with an understanding of why those stores closed,” Crutchfield said by email at the start of negotiations in 2020.“Grocery stores require a substantial capital investment and, in return, at best, offer a very small profit margin. The two stores that closed, obviously, were not making money. The challenge is best illustrated by the fact that H-E-B is one of the best managed grocery operations in the U.S. Their departure sends a negative signal to the investment community that will have to be overcome.”
With the 2019 closures, the only grocery stores north of Interstate 14 in Killeen are Delicia’s Meat Market, at 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and O-Mart, at 714 S. Fort Hood St.
