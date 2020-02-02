It doesn’t need more than a food mart, a tattoo shop and the new Hangover Bar & Grill to make the strip mall on the 100 block of West Elms Road in Killeen busy.
Sam Tunnan has owned the shopping plaza for the past four years and is happy about the newest development.
“That is a good spot to have a bar and a grill,” he said. “Business in the plaza goes hand in hand. If the bar and grill is busy then the store is busy, the tattoo place is busy. One hand washes the other, both hands … wash the face. All businesses interact.”
Even before the bar and grill opened in December, Tunnan realized that Hangover wasn’t just a simple business idea from owners Brianna Valdez and Tonya Williams. It was their dream and their passion.
Local residents have taken notice, too.
“The staff was beyond amazing, welcoming and went above and beyond to make sure we had what we need and were comfortable,” said Killeen resident Gambrielle Montgomery-Seaton about her experience at Hangover. “The aesthetics were on point. It was a very laid back, chill atmosphere.”
Creating a relaxed yet extraordinary atmosphere was exactly what Valdez and Williams went for.
“We wanted to bring something new to Killeen, something that is a little bit different, has a different vibe,” Valdez said.
Inspiration came from Austin with its popular party scene and plentiful bars.
“So, we decided to bring something with an Austin vibe to Killeen,” Valdez said. “People … can expect good drinks, good food and to have a good time.”
Besides being a casual bar, Hangover also offers a gaming system with a basketball hoop as well as a pool table in the back, a patio area outside and live music on the weekends.
“We also do a Sunday brunch,” Valdez said. “We wanted to also give Killeen a Sunday Funday, somewhere they can enjoy mimosas, where … everybody can get together and have fun.”
Guests can expect live music and DJs Friday and Saturday night as well as for some brunch parties on Sunday with $3 mimosas.
The versatile atmosphere seems to be exactly what residents were hoping for.
“Every costumer I have ever talked to has told us that Killeen needed this place,” Valdez said. “They love the concept, they love the vibe, they love the food, the drinks are reasonably priced … we want to be diverse and I think that is why the concept works.”
Guests like Aldrena Roquemore couldn’t agree more.
“The music was mixed and there was a good demographic in there. Old and young … It’s a place I will go again for sure.”
Montgomery-Seaton liked the diversity.
“TVs for those wanting to watch the game, top shelf drinks, the music was awesome and appealing to all ages and backgrounds and the food, absolutely amazing,” she said. “All around great place. This is definitely my go-to spot.”
With the bar being seemingly perfect, the parking situation could be improved, “because when Hangover got packed everyone was on the grass,” Roquemore said.
While Hangover Bar & Grill is the new attraction in the shopping plaza, the strip mall is also known for the fried chicken inside the food mart.
“Business has been growing steadily over the past two years,” said Wadeea Qutub, owner of the Gateway food mart. “Our chicken is delicious and based on a good Cajun recipe and a process that ensures we get a uniform crispy coating … We are also keen on cooking every 30 minutes so the customers always receive a fresh product.”
Hangover Bar & Grill and Gateway food mart are located on 104 W. Elms Road in Killeen. Hangover is closed on Mondays. The bar is open from noon to midnight Tuesdays and Wednesday, noon to 2 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays. The food mart is open Monday to Sunday from 6 a.m. to midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.