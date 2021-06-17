A new Killeen restaurant, Bubba’s 33, at 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway, opens Wednesday.
The first 100 tables will receive mystery pizza boxes containing random prizes including: free pizza for a year, free appetizers for a year, free burgers, free pizzas, free appetizers and free entrees, according to a news release from the restaurant.
This week, as the restaurant trains 200 team members, local first-responders will be the recipients of the restaurant’s hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads and sandwiches.
“We’re so excited to be part of this amazing community,” Managing Partner Philip Severson said. “We look forward to partnering with local charities and encourage schools and other organizations to contact us about fundraising opportunities.”
The new restaurant is a 7,500 square-foot building with a covered patio with 70 seats for outdoor dining. Inside, guests will find wall-to-wall TVs, upbeat music, and music videos, according to the release.
The menu for the restaurant also includes beef and bacon burgers, fresh wings, lasagna, and marinated ribeye.
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week, Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight.
The Killeen location is the 34th Bubba’s 33 in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.