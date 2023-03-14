A big, new car wash with a patriotic theme is coming to Killeen.
U.S. Patriots Car Wash is being built near the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Interstate 14, not far from Galaxies Express Car Wash, which opened last year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A big, new car wash with a patriotic theme is coming to Killeen.
U.S. Patriots Car Wash is being built near the intersection of Rosewood Drive and Interstate 14, not far from Galaxies Express Car Wash, which opened last year.
Patriots owner Dennis Eakin said his goal is “to make this new business the most successful and highest quality car wash facility in the Killeen/Fort Hood market, and the way to do that is simple: consistently deliver a superior product and treat your customers like family,” according to an article on carwashmag.com.
The new car wash is being built on a 1.2-acre, corner site not far Eakin’s KIA car dealership.
According to the carwashmag.com article, Eakin, a Vietnam veteran and former Army helicopter pilot, made the decision in 2021 to expand his business into professional car washing, something he has been planning to do for a long time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.