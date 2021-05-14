A new event venue, owned and operated by a military veteran is up and running in downtown Killeen.
Sandra Twymon is an Army veteran and the owner of At The Harvest, 329 E. Ave. D, in Killeen.
She described her business during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
“At The Harvest is a venue and event center where you can host your parties for graduations, anniversaries, bridal showers or whatever reason that you want to celebrate,” Twymon said.
The building is 1,000 square feet and there is seating for 49 people, according to Twymon.
The business started in November 2020 after Twymon found the building in September.
Although she has been running the business for about seven months, Twymon talked about having the Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s and the community’s support in her business.
“It feels great, it’s exciting to know that the community and that the Killeen Chamber of Commerce are backing me. It’s a wonderful experience because this is my first time ever owning a business and to have the help to get up and running in the right direction is a great experience,” Twymon said.
Those interested in renting the building can do so for the entire day for $600 with a $100 deposit and a $75 cleaning fee. Or the venue can be rented for four hours for $300, according to Twymon.
Those interested in renting the building can call 254-369-1816.
