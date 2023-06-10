whataburger-6.jpg

A new Whataburger is under construction between Taco Bell and Sonic on Clear Creek Road on Thursday afternoon.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

Business is booming on Clear Creek Road in Killeen, as Herald reporters recently noted that not one, not two, but at least four different new businesses have sprung up in different stages of construction.

One of the businesses is the Freedom Urgent Clinic at 2810 Clear Creek Road and is currently open to the public.

urgent care-1.jpg

A new Freedom Urgent Care location appears at 2810 Clear Creek Road.
whataburger-5.jpg

golden chick-1.jpg

A sign along Clear Creek Road advertises the addition of a Golden Chick location to the fast food strip.
Tommy’s Express-1.jpg

A national car wash brand by the name of Tommy’s Express has expanded to Killeen, and started construction on a new location May 30.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

