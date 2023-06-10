Business is booming on Clear Creek Road in Killeen, as Herald reporters recently noted that not one, not two, but at least four different new businesses have sprung up in different stages of construction.
One of the businesses is the Freedom Urgent Clinic at 2810 Clear Creek Road and is currently open to the public.
Freedom Urgent Clinic is affiliated with Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
According to the company website, Freedom Urgent Care is here to treat residents’ non-threatening medical conditions in a way that ensures the highest level of safety.
“We always have a board certified physician on site, and accept patients 3 months of age and older,” the website said.
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Another Whataburger restaurant is being built at 4450 Clear Creek Road. The walls of the building are up and construction appears to be ongoing.
Once open, it will be the second Whataburger in Killeen. The only one open right now is along Trimmier Road, near the H-E-B Plus.
Golden Chick is building another restaurant location in the 4500 block of Clear Creek & Stan Schlueter Loop. Currently, no construction has begun but a sign promoting the food chain is placed on the property.
It will be the second Golden Chick in Killeen. The first is on Fort Hood Street.
A national car wash brand by the name of Tommy’s Express started construction on a new location May 30 in west Killeen.
The new car wash will be at the corner of West Stan Schlueter Loop and South Clear Creek Road in west Killeen.
The Killeen location will be the 26th Tommy’s in Texas. The nearest other locations are in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.