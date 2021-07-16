Stuck in Nolanville and wondering where to go for breakfast or lunch?
Your options, in a few months, are about to get a little more plentiful.
Construction on a pair of projects next to the Cefco, 100 S. Main St., has begun and will bring in a few more businesses to the small town.
One of the projects is a three-business strip center on the immediate western side of Cefco. That strip center will have a Subway, a Donut Palace and the regional office for Subway, which has stores throughout Bell County and beyond, said Kerry Fillip, staff coordinator for Nolanville Economic Development Corporation.
“We are totally excited that Subway is coming back,” Fillip said.
The nearby Cefco rebuilt its Nolanville store last year in the same location. The old store had a Subway in it, but when the new Cefco opened up last year — at 6,000 square feet with 16 fueling lanes — Subway was no longer in it.
Fillip also said Nolanville is excited to get a donut shop, adding there are many Donut Palace locations nationwide.
She said the strip center should be built in about 90 days, depending on weather.
Another construction project is going up right next to the strip center, however, Fillip said she did not have information on what it is.
That project appears to have a larger footprint than the strip center, and several big construction vehicles were seen on the lot this week. A large hole was seen near the middle that construction area.
