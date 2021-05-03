McDonalds has officially added a new McFlurry flavor to its menu for a limited time.
The new caramel brownie McFlurry features creamy vanilla soft serve ice cream, with brownie pieces and caramel topping blended throughout, according to a news release from the fast food chain.
“As our fans rejoice in the changing of the seasons, we’re excited to give them a new way to enjoy our most iconic dessert,” Chad Schafer, McDonald’s senior director of culinary, said in the release. “In fact, the flavors in our new Caramel Brownie McFlurry are inspired by that first-warm-day-of-the-year feeling.
“ The cool and creamy soft serve mixed with fudgy brownie pieces and sweet, gooey caramel makes every refreshing bite worth savoring.”
McDonald’s app users can try the new flavor for free May 4 at participating locations, by scanning a promotion inside the app.
