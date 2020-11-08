A new Puerto Rican restaurant recently opened its doors to the public on Oct. 25.
Tex-Rican Ranch Restaurant, located at 3281 Chapparal Road in Killeen, is a Chinchorreo-style restaurant.
“A chinchorreo is where people go to eat, drink, dance, party and have fun,” said owner Edwin Camuy. “I am originally from Camuy, Puerto Rico. I lived in Puerto Rico for 35 years and moved 19 years ago to Killeen. We moved here to Texas because my wife had breast cancer and she survived.”
Camuy said his first business started in 2010 in Harker Heights and he also owns Tex-Rican Restaurant in the 440 Plaza on S. Fort Hood Street.
“We stayed in Harker Heights for three years and then we moved to the 440 Plaza in 2014,” he said. “Two months ago we started making something outdoors and then we started here at this location.”
Camuy said his menu is more of a Puerto Rican style of cuisine.
“The most popular item is the rotisserie pig,” he said. “On the weekends we do a rotisserie chicken with Caribbean Rice and mofungo which is smashed plantain with garlic and seasonings. We have eight different types of combinations on the menu with the rice.”
The restaurant also sells different types of fried foods, shish kebabs and hamburgers.
“We also have alcapurrias, which is a plantain mash with meat on the inside and is deep fried,” Camuy said. “We also have piña coladas, tropical drinks and Caribbean sodas. In the future we will have beer, wine and sangria but we have to wait for the license on that.”
Camuy said the hours depend on the weather because the restaurant is outdoors.
“We are open Friday through Sunday,” he said. “Friday and Saturday we are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and we open a little bit earlier on Sunday we start at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eventually we will have live music, picnic tables.”
For more information visit Tex-Rican Restaurant on Facebook.
