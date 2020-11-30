A local cleaning business recently started up in Killeen for customers who want to have their houses clean and sparkling.
Kendra Davis, owner of We Clean It Custodial LLC., started her business in September and said it offers many different options when it comes to cleaning.
“We do move-out cleaning, routine cleaning services, appliance cleaning,” she said. “We can also do move-in cleanings, we do commercial and residential cleaning. We are also now offering the electro-static fog and disinfectant that is being used to disinfect due to COVID-19.”
Davis said currently she has three employees that work for her, and her business serves Bell County and most of Coryell County.
“This is actually something I love doing, cleaning,” she said. “My business really started in 2014 as a side-hustle and I needed extra money.”
We Clean It offers basic cleaning for homes up to 2,000 square feet for $100.
“It is an extra $150 for the deep cleaning for houses of the same size,” she said. “If we can move stuff without harm, we will do it and clean up no matter if it takes us four hours or eight hours. When we leave your home, it will have a cleanliness to it.”
Davis, who is originally from Virginia, moved to Texas the first time in 2011.
“This is actually my second go-around in Texas,” she said. “I was a single mother and I wanted something for the enviorment that we were in for my children. I sold everything that I owned and moved in Texas and stayed till 2013. My career at the time was in corrections. I knew I would always have a job wherever I went.”
Davis worked in corrections for 16 years total and started doing cleaning-related things in 2014,
“I moved back to Texas in 2015 and resigned in 2018 in the corrections field at a lieutenant,” she said. “I started funneling ideas for We Clean It when I was in Virginia in 2014. I researched different equipment and looking at different things, prices in the area, just researching.”
We Clean It is offering a 15% discount for the month of December for first-time customers.
“We also offer military discounts of 10% as well as senior citizens who are 60 years or older,” Davis said.
We Clean It Custodial LLC. is open for booking Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. 6 p.m.
For more information, go to We Clean It Custodial Services on Facebook or call 254-213-3541 to book services.
