A new commercial building is being built in central Killeen at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road.
The construction is not too far along as only beams can be seen for most of the building so far. However, a sign in front of the building reads “Copper Mountain Plaza” and there are John Reider Properties signs out front.
A webpage on johnreider.com describes the property and what is being built.
“Now leasing for estimated occupancy Summer 2021. This high traffic plaza is projected to be a mix of restaurant, retail, professional office and medical use. The property has the potential for at least 1 high traffic drive through for restaurant type use. A restaurant would also benefit from the built-in grease traps on property and available natural gas. Other target businesses here are dental, insurance, real estate, health and fitness, clinic, adult education, hair or nail salon, acupuncture, chiropractor or most any retail. Suite sizes are approximately 1,250 sqft and can be combined,” according to the webpage.
The page also outlined potential renter prices for the building once it is completed.
“Monthly Base Rent is based on $1.35 to $2.00 per sqft. Example: 1,250 sqft x $2.00 per sqft is $2,500.00 per month Base Rent plus NNN Rent. Free rent for construction and getting open can be discussed for a well-qualified applicant for a minimum 5-year lease term,” according to the webpage.
Additional information on the project could not be attained Monday because of the holiday.
